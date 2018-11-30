59 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Does anybody doubt that November 2018 will be another chart-topping month?

November 2018 will mark the 38th month of consecutive year-over-year monthly sales gains for plug-in vehicles.

*UDPATE: As we said below, we anticipated some other sales would come in ahead of the preset date. Nissan LEAF sales are now in and are down slightly, even though November should be a breakout month. See details below.

*IMPORTANT: Continue to refresh this post, as we already have some sales coming in early. Being that December 3rd falls on a Monday, some foreign automakers may report ahead of the U.S. calendar time. We already have Toyota Prius Prime sales in, and we anticipate a handful of others reporting ahead of schedule. There’s really no way to know, but we’ll keep a close eye and assure that you’re updated.

Each month InsideEVs tracks all the plug-in EV sales/deliveries for the United States by automaker. The last four consecutive months are now the top four best-selling months of all time. In addition, March 2018 completes the list, meaning all five top months have happened this year. We have no doubt November will make the list, but where will it fit in? Is there a chance it could shoot to the top?

September’s results will be tough to beat since it’s so far ahead of the others. Perhaps we’ll have to wait for December U.S. EV sales to crown a new champion? But, that doesn’t mean that November sales won’t be top-notch!

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

As of the end of October 2018, an estimated 268,729 plug-in electric vehicles had been sold in the U.S. this year. We’re two-thirds of the way through the final quarter before the record-setting year goes into the archives. There’s a chance way may see over 350k EVs delivered in the U.S. in 2018 by the time the year comes to an end.

In November 2017, an estimated 17,178 plug-ins were sold in the United States. In both September and October, we saw well over 100-percent gains from last year’s numbers. Will November be another repeat of this trend? Will we see deliveries pass 34,500? There’s little doubt that this will be achieved. Over 34,000 EVs were sold in the U.S. in October, and November numbers are historically better.

Tesla likely delivered significantly more Model S and X vehicles in the U.S. in November than it did in October, and Model 3 sales are expected to be impressive as usual. All other models — at least as a whole — should see a 10-20 percent gain over the previous month.

Based on our initial estimates, we’re looking at some 40,000 electric cars sold in the U.S. for November 2018. Interestingly, Toyota has already reported U.S. sales due to the fact that it’s past the beginning of the month. The U.S. economic calendar states that vehicles sales are to be reported on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Toyota gets us off to a solid start as it sold an impressive 2,312 Primes in November.

Keep yourself locked in and continually refreshing the pages throughout the coming days as we put the numbers to the dialogue. We will begin reporting EV sales Tuesday morning (December 4, 2018) and continue through the end of week. In the meantime, below are some questions to ponder. If you have a question you think deserves to be on our list, drop it in the comment section, and we may add it to the monthly report card.

What are your estimates? We really appreciate when you share them with us in the comment section.

Questions entering November (with answers in italics as they come in):

Will Tesla Model 3 U.S. deliveries rise or remain flat? How much was Tesla able to ramp up U.S. Model S and Model X sales due to the upcoming expiration of the U.S. federal EV tax credit? Did the Toyota Prius Prime finally make a significant delivery surge, or is 2,000 the new magic number? (Yes, Toyota upped its inventory and reported Prius Prime deliveries at an impressive 2,312 for November.) What do our estimates reveal about Chevrolet Volt and Chevrolet Bolt EV sales, which seemed to completely flip over the last two months? While not incredible, 2018 Nissan LEAF U.S. sales have been solid in the 1,200-1500 range for eight straight months. Can the LEAF close out 2018 with a few strong months? (Eh, meh, sales are okay for an EV in the U.S., but not impressive for November. Nissan only sold 1,128 2018 LEAFs.) Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid sales have been impressive all year, but especially over the last two months. Can November deliveries set a new record for the Clarity? As far as we understand, Jaguar sold its first five I-Pace vehicles in the U.S. in October. Will November show exponential sales growth?

