Norwegians Place 1,000 Pre-Orders For BMW iX3 In Under 2 Weeks

Already around 1,000 individuals have pre-ordered the upcoming BMW iX3.

The BMW iX3 is a new all-electric model, scheduled for market launch in 2020. The concept version was equipped with a 70 kWh battery for 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range and 200 kW electric motor.

Since opening reservations in Norway on September 1 (with 15,000 NOK/≈$1,800/≈€1,600 deposit required), BMW received around 1,000 pre-orders.

Well, if there are so many consumers willing to purchase the iX3 some two years ahead of seeing the car at the dealership, BMW should be encouraged to continue down the path of electrification at even quicker pace.

Pieter Nota, BMW AG Management Board member responsible for Sales and Brand BMW, said:

“In Norway, we’ve just launched a pilot project to pre-order the BMW iX3, which is due to start production in 2020, via an app. Within less than two weeks, around 1,000 Norwegian customers have already registered, including paying a €1,600 deposit on the first-ever pure-electric BMW core model,”

jasonb

Does anyone know how many reservations i-Pace, EQC and e-Tron have in Norway?

25 minutes ago
Benz

The deposit probably is refundable if the customers would want to cancel their pre-order.

24 minutes ago