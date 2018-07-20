Norway Sees Minor Decrease In Plug-In Electric Car Sales In July
Nissan LEAF leads the charge
A big drop in plug-in hybrid registrations in July brought the overall Norwegian plug-in market down by several percent
In total, 3,738 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (down 5.8%), but the market share increased to 38.8% (from 34.6% year ago).
After the first seven months of the year, 39,504 new passenger plug-in cars were registered (up 26.8%) at an average market share of 45.7%.
Here are the details:
- BEVs 2,287 (up 25.6%, 23.8% market share) + 808 ‘used’ + 116 vans (109 new and 7 used) + 6 FCVs
- PHEVs 1,451 (down 32.4%, 15.1% market share)
The Norwegian market is led by the 2018 Nissan LEAF, which noted 980 registrations in July (over 10% of the total) and 6,771 YTD (almost 8% of all), which is enough to be the nation’s best-selling car, regardless of powertrain and by a big margin.
Volkswagen Golf was unable to beat LEAF despite it being offered in three versions (ICE, e-Golf BEV and Golf GTE PHEV).
The third best selling model this year is the BMW i3 – 284 in July and 3,069 YTD.
Tesla delivered 64 cars in June and 4,110 YTD (compared to just 2,520 year ago), which is 4.8% of the market.
- Tesla Model S: 24 and 1,877 YTD
- Tesla Model X: 40 and 2,233 YTD
Nissan LEAF share among passenger plug-in cars reached 43%, the highest result from years.
2 Comments on "Norway Sees Minor Decrease In Plug-In Electric Car Sales In July"
VAG stopped selling GTE (and e-tron) a few months ago… I guess it’s only ICE and e-Golf in the table
Wasn’t there a tax change that has made ICEs more desirable?