Norway Sees Minor Decrease In Plug-In Electric Car Sales In July

Nissan LEAF leads the charge

A big drop in plug-in hybrid registrations in July brought the overall Norwegian plug-in market down by several percent

In total, 3,738 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (down 5.8%), but the market share increased to 38.8% (from 34.6% year ago).

After the first seven months of the year, 39,504 new passenger plug-in cars were registered (up 26.8%) at an average market share of 45.7%.

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – July 2018

Here are the details:

  • BEVs 2,287 (up 25.6%, 23.8% market share) + 808 ‘used’ + 116 vans (109 new and 7 used) + 6 FCVs
  • PHEVs 1,451 (down 32.4%, 15.1% market share)
New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – July 2018

The Norwegian market is led by the 2018 Nissan LEAF, which noted 980 registrations in July (over 10% of the total) and 6,771 YTD (almost 8% of all), which is enough to be the nation’s best-selling car, regardless of powertrain and by a big margin.

Volkswagen Golf was unable to beat LEAF despite it being offered in three versions (ICE, e-Golf BEV and Golf GTE PHEV).

The third best selling model this year is the BMW i3 – 284 in July and 3,069 YTD.

Tesla delivered 64 cars in June and 4,110 YTD (compared to just 2,520 year ago), which is 4.8% of the market.

  • Tesla Model S: 24 and 1,877 YTD
  • Tesla Model X: 40 and 2,233 YTD

New passenger car registrations in Norway – July 2018, source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)

Nissan LEAF share among passenger plug-in cars reached 43%, the highest result from years.

New Nissan LEAF registrations in Norway – July 2018

Antoine

VAG stopped selling GTE (and e-tron) a few months ago… I guess it’s only ICE and e-Golf in the table

1 hour ago
Roy_H

Wasn’t there a tax change that has made ICEs more desirable?

7 minutes ago