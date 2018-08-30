In Norway, 60% Of New Vehicle Sales Were Plug-In Electric Cars

4 H BY MARK KANE

Plug-ins reach record market share in Norway.

September brings a massive 22.3% decrease year-over-year in new passenger car registrations in Norway, and even plug-in electric cars dropped down by 2.1% to 6,387.

However, with the market shrinking so much, plug-ins were able to achieve an all-time record market share of 60.1%!

All-electric cars are selling better and better, while plug-in hybrids…not so much:

BEVs: 4,802 (up 24.7%, 45.2% market share) + 1,252 ‘used’ + 186 vans (174 new and 12 used) + 8 FCV

(up 24.7%, market share) + 1,252 ‘used’ + 186 vans (174 new and 12 used) + 8 FCV PHEVs: 1,585 (down 40.7%, 14.9% market share)

Tesla delivered 2,016 electric cars in September – Model S (782) and Model X (1,234) – which in total was about 19% of all new passenger car registrations.

Nissan LEAF remains #1 for the year with a huge advantage (9,083 YTD and 1,071 in September) over the next models (all the Volkswagen Golf versions combined are at 6,630 YTD).

BMW i3 is the third best-selling model in Norway so far this year (4,000 YTD) followed by the Tesla Model X (3,580 YTD).

Those four models represent almost 75% of total BEV sales in September.

We are not sure about Hyundai Kona Electric sales (probably low three-digit), but the Jaguar I-PACE improved from 26 in August to 114 in September.

In around five years, plug-ins replaced diesel market share of new sales in Norway. In September, just 12.4% new passenger cars were diesels.

Top 20 models YTD: