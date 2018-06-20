Norway: 6.5% Of All Registered Cars Are Now Electric

2 H BY MARK KANE

We strongly discourage the opening of a new fuel station in Norway.

Long-standing ultra-high levels of all-electric car sales in Norway finally begin to translate into not negligible shares of the total car fleet in the country.

According to official data, as of the end of September 2018, there were some 178,521 all-electric passenger cars registered in Norway, which is a decent 6.5% of the total fleet (2,728,043). Another 3% comes from plug-in hybrids (over 80,000, we believe).

The biggest player in Norway turns out to be the Nissan LEAF, which since 2011 noted 46,023 registrations (including 31,863 new and some 14,000+ of used imported from other countries). That’s enough for 25.8% of all BEVs and almost 1.7% of all passenger cars.

The private import of used cars from other countries is a significant part of the Norwegian BEV market as we estimate at least 33,000 (23% of total BEVs registered) were first bought abroad and then imported.

Because the numbers in Norway are getting serious (60% of new passenger car sales in September were plug-ins) soon we should see how the oil industry will deal with softening demand for gasoline and diesel (countdown for the news about the first closed refueling station has started).

As of September 30th 2018, 178,521 pure #electriccars were registered on #Norway's roads (#PARC/#Bestand), of which most were (46,023) Nissan Leaf according to OFV data. This means of all the passenger cars registered on Norway's roads 6.5% are pure electric models pic.twitter.com/caRO56Skbs — Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) October 30, 2018

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS), Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de)