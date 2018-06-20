Norway: 6.5% Of All Registered Cars Are Now Electric
We strongly discourage the opening of a new fuel station in Norway.
Long-standing ultra-high levels of all-electric car sales in Norway finally begin to translate into not negligible shares of the total car fleet in the country.
According to official data, as of the end of September 2018, there were some 178,521 all-electric passenger cars registered in Norway, which is a decent 6.5% of the total fleet (2,728,043). Another 3% comes from plug-in hybrids (over 80,000, we believe).
The biggest player in Norway turns out to be the Nissan LEAF, which since 2011 noted 46,023 registrations (including 31,863 new and some 14,000+ of used imported from other countries). That’s enough for 25.8% of all BEVs and almost 1.7% of all passenger cars.
The private import of used cars from other countries is a significant part of the Norwegian BEV market as we estimate at least 33,000 (23% of total BEVs registered) were first bought abroad and then imported.
Because the numbers in Norway are getting serious (60% of new passenger car sales in September were plug-ins) soon we should see how the oil industry will deal with softening demand for gasoline and diesel (countdown for the news about the first closed refueling station has started).
Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS), Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de)
13 Comments on "Norway: 6.5% Of All Registered Cars Are Now Electric"
Wow!. And it’s the beginning….. in 10 years almost all cars in Norway may be electric.
The average age of a car in Norway is more than 10 years. So I doubt it will be more than 50% electric in 10 years.
Yeah, it is generally assumed that the turnover time for a fleet of vehicles is around 20 years. Some vehicles will be replaced more quickly, but some can live a long time.
It’ll also probably look like an S-curve, slowing down towards the end, when most cars getting replaced by new cars are already electric themselves.
That turnover assumes you are buying another gas vehicle. When used EVs come along they will be much cheaper to fuel and maintain than an equivalent ICE vehicle, which will cause many consumers to upgrade early. This is especially true for people that drive for a living, if you’re paying $10-$15 to go 100 km on petrol and the other guy is only paying $2 to go 100 km on electricity you will need to upgrade to compete.
If you drive for a living, you don’t have a 10 year old car.
“countdown for the news about the first closed refueling station has started.”
Number of fueling statiuons in Norway have gone down for the last few decades, in 1990 there were 2928 stations, and in 2015 there were 1580. I doubt this is related to EVs.
https://www.dinside.no/motor/nesten-halvparten-av-bensinstasjonene-er-borte/66588091
Thanks for the info, this also shows how few EV charging stations is actually needed as most people will charge at home.
Those gas stations can be transformed in charging stations with a nice coffeeshop there. Especially the ones on the highways.
If trucks will go electric soon, it will be hard gor gas stations to have enough profits.
Almost all gas stations along the highway have chargers all ready. They need faster chargers installed though, to be more future ready.
How many Tesla Model S cars are there now in Norway?
18 997
This is pretty amazing given that 1) Norway isn’t exactly ideal EV country from a temperature perspective 2) other than Tesla and the Bolt/Opel (which they might not even be available) there really haven’t been many EV options where range isn’t somewhat of a hindrance compared to a ICE. Now that EVs with 60+ kWh batteries are becoming the norm, rather than the exception, the adoption rate is likely to really take off.