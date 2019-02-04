Norway Begins 2019 With Strong Growth Of EV Sales

1 H BY MARK KANE

More than half of new cars are plug-ins!

Norway continues its unprecedented rise of electric cars. In January, the total number of new passenger plug-in electric cars amounted to 4,699, which is 27.3% more thaa n year ago at market share of 52.2%! The conventional diesel car sales shrunk below 18%, while gasoline barely maintained 19%, the rest are hybrids.

The major force behind the growth are all-electric cars, and that despites us Norway still waiting for volume deliveries of new models:

BEVs: 3,400 ( up 60.0% , 37.8% market share) + 789 ‘used’ + 164 vans (149 new and 15 used) + 6 FCV

PHEVs: 1,298 (down 17.1%, 14.4% market share)

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – January 2019

It seems that the Nissan LEAF (top model in 2018) begins the year 2019 with 673 at #2. There’s a high probability that Volkswagen e-Golf was #1 in January (small number are still ICE, as the plug-in hybrid GTE was discontinued). BMW i3 surprised with a very high 619 new registrations.

In January 17 registrations of Tesla Model 3 were noted, as well as 8 Audi e-tron. Jaguar I-PACE registrations stands at 79, while Hyundai Kona Electric 326.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – January 2019

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)