Norway Begins 2019 With Strong Growth Of EV Sales
More than half of new cars are plug-ins!
Norway continues its unprecedented rise of electric cars. In January, the total number of new passenger plug-in electric cars amounted to 4,699, which is 27.3% more thaa n year ago at market share of 52.2%! The conventional diesel car sales shrunk below 18%, while gasoline barely maintained 19%, the rest are hybrids.
The major force behind the growth are all-electric cars, and that despites us Norway still waiting for volume deliveries of new models:
- BEVs: 3,400 (up 60.0%, 37.8% market share) + 789 ‘used’ + 164 vans (149 new and 15 used) + 6 FCV
- PHEVs: 1,298 (down 17.1%, 14.4% market share)
New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – January 2019
It seems that the Nissan LEAF (top model in 2018) begins the year 2019 with 673 at #2. There’s a high probability that Volkswagen e-Golf was #1 in January (small number are still ICE, as the plug-in hybrid GTE was discontinued). BMW i3 surprised with a very high 619 new registrations.
In January 17 registrations of Tesla Model 3 were noted, as well as 8 Audi e-tron. Jaguar I-PACE registrations stands at 79, while Hyundai Kona Electric 326.
Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – January 2019
Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Norway Begins 2019 With Strong Growth Of EV Sales"
100% BEV by the end of 2019.
No
how? 60% of new car sales in Q4 2019
Meanwhile the Saudis are doing 6000rpm donuts on their weekends in rental Land rovers…
Norway’s public oil profit reserve fund now has $200,000 per capita invested in global capital.
F—ing socialists, showing us how it’s done.
Norway “rules” the world. In how they use the funds by buying stocks and try to alter the course of the company to be more “green”.
And more than 6k Tesla model 3 in feb
Will Model 3 dominate February already?! My test drive guy said they miiiiight be starting deliveries a bit earlier. Here’s hoping!
Interesting to note in a mature EV market like Norwegian one, Tesla is very far from top selling . In this market it gets real competition and it is a view of the future in other markets in Europe
As shown in the graph above, since September the plug-in market share has been above 50%, and under normal circunstances, I think the market share will be above 60% at the end of 2019.
However, due to a shortage in supply of electric cars, as of October last year, there were 40,000 customers in waiting lists, led by Tesla Model 3 (10,000), Audi e-tron quattro ( 6,300), Hyundai Kona Electric (6,000), Kia Niro Electric (5,900), second generation Nissan Leaf (3,000), and Jaguar I-Pace (3,000), and others. No doubt this will generate a sales peak when this demand is satisfied, just like it happened in the U.S. during Q4 2018 with the Model 3. So, if the carmakers deliver in time, the market share could rise above 70% (about 10K to 12K new cars are sold in Norway monthly).
Check here for the waiting lists (Google does a decent translation to English):
https://www.nrk.no/rogaland/nordmenn-har-betalt-over-400-millioner-for-a-vente-pa-elbil-1.14240822