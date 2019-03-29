Nissan Unveils City Hub Store In Paris, Reminds Us Of Tesla Stores: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Nissan experiments with the store of the future

Nissan launched in the Vélizy 2 shopping center in Paris, France its first Nissan City Hub – described as a revolutionary new approach with the convergence between e-commerce and a concept store.

For us, it reminds us of the original Tesla stores, introduced with success more thaa n decade ago. The Japanese manufacturer probably was tempted to experiment and try out a new approach as more such hubs were announced in other cities, including Berlin, Tokyo and Shanghai.

According to the press release, customers visiting the Nissan City Hub should find way more love than at the dealerships. The good thing is that the Nissan LEAF is presented right up front.

Leon Dorssers, Corporate Vice President of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Global Sales and Retail said:

“Nissan City Hub will put people at the heart of our vision for tomorrow’s retail… all while they’re going about their normal shopping. Today’s unveiling marks a new step forward in our global commercial strategy, using e-commerce and new mobility technologies to enhance the customer experience both online and offline.”

Ken Ramirez, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, Nissan Europe, adds:

“As we continue to meet the evolving needs of today’s customers, we are proud to launch the first-ever Nissan City Hub experience in Paris. Using new technologies and tools, the Nissan City hub brings a unique all-in-one customer journey and seamless online to offline continuity.”

