Nissan Reveals U.S. Pricing For LEAF e-Plus: Costs More Than Model 3

LEAF e-Plus pricing revealed.

Nissan has just revealed U.S. pricing for the 62-kWh version of the LEAF.

Unfortunately, pricing seems a bit too high following yesterday’s $35,000 Tesla Model 3 announcement.

There’s a lot to like with this new LEAF. Its 62-kWh battery provides a range of up to 226 miles. Had it not been for Tesla shocking the world last night with the Model 3 base price announcement, we’d be rather excited for the LEAF.

However, all versions of the LEAF e-Plus check in at a higher price than $35,000. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) for the 2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS are:

LEAF S PLUS $36,550 USD

LEAF SV PLUS $38,510 USD

LEAF SL PLUS $42,550 USD

Destination and Handling is $895 USD

Let’s not assume the LEAF e-Plus will flop due to pricing though. It does have benefits over Teslas. For example, Nissan can sell and service its EVs in all 50 states. Furthermore, the LEAF is a hatchback, which brings with it more versatility than the Model 3’s sedan body style.

With pricing now known, will you be buying the LEAF e-Plus or perhaps opting for the Model 3, Hyundai Kona Electric or Kia Niro EV instead? Sales of the LEAF e-Plus start nationwide later this month.

The 2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS is offered in three well-equipped grade levels: S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS. The 2019 Nissan LEAF is also available in three 40 kWh grades – S, SV and SL.

