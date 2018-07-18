Nissan Teams With Kohnan Shoji To Expand Japan Car-Sharing Service

2 H BY MARK KANE

The service started in January with 30 stations and is gradually being expanded.

Through a new partnership with retailer Kohnan Shoji, Nissan will add 100 new e-share mobi locations by the end of March 2019, which we assume will amount to hundreds of cars and thousands of drivers that will get a chance to drive electric.

By then end of the current fiscal year (March 2019), Nissan plans to have total 500 e-share mobi locations in Japan.

While the Nissan LEAF is all-electric, the Note e-POWER is a series-hybrid type without plug-in capability.