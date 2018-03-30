Nissan & Sibeg Partner To Develop A New Electric Ecosystem In Italy

6 H BY MARK KANE

Sibeg, the bottler of products from the Coca-Cola Company in the Sicilian market, partners with Nissan in the second phase of the “Green Mobility Project” to develop a new electric ecosystem.

The main action was the introduction of 110 second-generation Nissan LEAFs into the Sibeg fleet, under long-term rental. Additionally, 8 new CHAdeMO fast chargers were installed on top of 53 normal AC charging and 7 DC fast chargers that were already available on the island.

It’s interesting that in its latest press release Nissan already is aware that the temperature (usually high in Italy) slows down the fast charging. The 0-80% recharge time is promised between 40-60 minutes: “The eight new quick chargers, which let the sales force recharge from zero to 80% in 40 to 60 minutes”. Here is the official explanation: “*From 40 to 60 minutes according to charging conditions, including the type and conditions of the actual recharging facility, battery temperature and environmental conditions upon use.”

By the way, Sibeg, with these actions noted above, becomes the first company to switch its entire car fleet to electric cars (and four electric scooters).

In 2017, electric car sales in Sicily increased 135% year-over-year.

“For Nissan, the new ecosystem is an application of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s strategy to change how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society. Sibeg has partnered with ALD Automotive to provide all administrative and management services for the cars through its E-go Long-Term Rental proposal. Thanks to its strategic partnership with Enel X, the major long-term rental company offers integrated mobility services for the spread of zero-emission mobility. Through the cooperation with Nissan, Sibeg has expanded its infrastructure network across the entire island, which now counts a total of 68 charging stations. The eight new quick chargers, which let the sales force recharge from zero to 80% in 40 to 60 minutes*, add to the previous 60 charging points installed by Sibeg in partnership with Enel. Seven of the existing 60 are fast-charging, thus giving new impetus to corporate as well as local e-mobility.” “The new Nissan LEAF electric vehicles replace previous ones already assigned to the Field Force back in 2015 during the first phase of the “Green Mobility Project.” This initial stage made Sibeg the first company in Europe to equip itself with full-electric zero-emission vehicles, as well as four electric scooters used for activities on smaller islands. The “Green Mobility Project” is a revolution of corporate mobility as well as an infrastructure resource for the territory and the environment. It prevents the emission of 363 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere, the same quantity absorbed by 27,225 trees in one year.”