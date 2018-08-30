Nissan Teams With Shell For Formula E

53 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

Greenwashing or honest effort?

If you watch the video (below) of the new Nissan entry for season five of the ABB FIA Formula E get a livery applied to its edgy carbon fiber bodywork, you will see no stickers from any oil companies. That may change as the squad gears up with some pre-season testing on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo located in sunny Valencia, Spain. Though it seems an unlikely pairing — an all-electric racing team hooking up with an oil company — it’s now official: the Nissan e.dams team has partnered with Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Though it’s easy to dismiss as an attempt at “greenwashing,” (defined by the Cambridge English dictionary as an effort “to make people believe that your company is doing more to protect the environment than it really is), the oil energy company has made moves of late to invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Says its vice president of global retail marketing, Joerg Wienke,

“We’re delighted to be partnering with a company like Nissan, which shares our commitment to supporting a lower-carbon transportation system. In response to customer demand, we are increasingly investing in our electric vehicle charging network, whether it’s in people’s homes or workplaces, or at Shell stations. This partnership will help us co-engineer products and charging services to improve the driving experience for EV drivers around the world.“

If the outfit lives up to its words and uses information gleaned from the race team to improve charging services for EV drivers, it would certainly be welcome. Charging infrastructure, especially here in the U.S., is sorely lacking for anyone who doesn’t own a Tesla and so we welcome any improvements.

The fifth Formula E season, which will see a fleet of all-new cars with more power and bigger batteries take to the track kicks of on December 15th in (somewhat ironically) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. More details about the partnership and testing schedule await your perusal in the official press release below.

No. 23 Nissan e.dams

Profile

Age: 29

Birthdate: October 31, 1988

Hometown: Aigle, Switzerland

Nationality: Swiss

Height:175cm

2015/16 FIA Formula E Champion Alex Albon

No. 22 Nissan e.dams

Profile

Age: 22

Birthdate: March 23, 1996

Hometown: London, England

Lives: Milton Keynes, England

Nationality: Thai

Height:186cm Track Facts

Circuit: Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain

Type: Permanent Road Course

Configuration: National Circuit

Turns: 11

Distance: 3.08km / 1.92 mile

2017 Fastest Lap: 1m21.822s



Schedule

Tuesday, October 16 – 9. 9:00 – 12:00 / 14:00 – 17:00

Wednesday, October 17 – 9. 9:00 – 12:00 / 14:00 – 17:00

Thursday, October 18 – Media Day – no track running

Friday, October 19 – 9. 9:00 – 12:00 / 14:00 – 17:00 2018-2019 Calendar

Dec 15: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

January 12: Marrakesh, Morocco

January 26: Santiago, Chile

February 16: Mexico City, Mexico

March 10: Hong Kong, China

March 23: Sanya, China

April 13: Rome, Italy

April 27: Paris, France

May 11: Monte Carlo, Monaco

May 25: Berlin, Germany

June 9: TBA

July 13/14: New York, USA

Source: Nissan