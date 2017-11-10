Nissan “Sells” 19,000-Plus New LEAFs In First Month On Market
3 hours ago by Eric Loveday 38Comments
Or probably more like 23,000-plus.
Regardless of what the actual figure is, the new Nissan LEAF is hotter than hot right now. And it’s not even available in the U.S. yet.
We’re not surprised by this, as the LEAF has been the #1 selling electric car worldwide, but 14,000, 19,000 or even 23,000 units “sold” in the first month of availability beats even our lofty expectations.
We recently reported that new LEAF sales nearly hit 4,000 units (3,629 to be exact) in its first month in Japan, plus a near equal amount in Europe. But that’s not all. If we look at orders, not refundable deposits, but actual orders placed through dealers, the numbers soar.
Some reports put the total ordered in Japan at 9,600 units in October alone. Nissan fulfilled 3,629 of these orders, but then was hit by an inspection scandal that brought deliveries to a halt on almost all Japan-built models. Daily Kanban reports:
“All but 3,629 could not be delivered, because Nissan is in the throes of an inspection scandal that continues to make headlines in the island nation…”
“On October 19, Nissan stopped all deliveries to the Japanese market.”
Editor’s Note: The stoppage of vehicle shipment was due to Nissan’s discovery that non-authorized/approved workers were being utilized to do final inspections on vehicles leaving the factory. Basically, the last quality control check was a big fail. Subsequently, Nissan recalled those vehicles.
Were it not for this stoppage, Nissan would’ve likely been able to deliver all 9,600 orders units of the new LEAF in Japan, plus those 4,000 or so in Europe. That would’ve brought the first month total to nearly 14,000, an impressive figure, but still short of the number we’ve been told.
Admittedly, it’s hard to track foreign sales/deliveries, but when we test drove the new Nissan LEAF in Japan the first of this month, we received a firm number for Japanese sales from Nissan. In its first month on the market, new LEAF sales (in Japan alone) hit…are you ready for this?
“In Japan, the new generation of the electric hatch went on sale on October 2 and has already accumulated more than 19,000 orders. It costs 3,990,600 yen, or equivalent to US$ 35,000.”
An order should basically be considered a sale. All Nissan has to do is deliver the LEAF and it’s a done deal. The paperwork is all in place, meaning the buyer can’t really back out at this point.
So, if we’re actually at 19,000 in Japan alone, then with Europe included, the figure is an unmatched and astonishing 23,000-plus units for the 2018 LEAF is its first month of availability.
Source: Daily Kanban
38 responses to "Nissan “Sells” 19,000-Plus New LEAFs In First Month On Market"
Does anyone know which markets in Europe it’s actually currently on sale ?
We dont get it until late Dec early Jan here in the UK and I understood it was only available in a couple of countries in Europe not all ?
I was thinking the same, in Denmark and Norway also first in Q1 of 2018.
I read that Norway “ordered” some thousands, maybe that is what this is. Just like the rest of the Japaneses “sales”.
You could be right, I heard Norway were getting to order them first, then Germany & here in UK where special edition is already available to order, hadn’t heard of any others as yet ?
Theses are orders, not actual deliveries.
First deliveries are said to arrive in January, and i have been told that things are being done in order to land with a bang, like it did last month in Japan.
That’s correct, I just re-read the e-mail from my Local Nissan dealer who said I can order the limited edition now but delivery in Jan.
The limited edition sits between the mid-top spec.
Sales are sales, it makes no sense to put them in quotes, even if they are not delivered to final customer yet.
Not a single car company in the world would put these on the books as completed sales, no matter how impressive the numbers are.
They had a delay, they are working through the delay. When the delay is over, they will book the sales. Absolutely no big deal at all. This is business as usual in the manufacturing industry, but they still don’t count as sales until they actually work through their delays.
If you have a look at this thread on Norwegian Elbilforum (using Chrome G to translate) they mention that 10-20 are sold every day in Oslo alone. So cars sold but delivery only sometimes in end of Q1 2018 or Q2 2018.
They mention that Leaf 2 seem to benefit from Norwegian customers of the AmperaE who cancelled their orders.
So it is sales, not deliveries.
https://elbilforum.no/forum/index.php/topic,36564.0.html
We can order a limited edition version here in the UK already but not the standard builds, not sure on lead times for this though, probably Q1 2018
So sales has started in the UK, which the article is about. But deliveries will come later.
Even though sales can be interesting to follow it is deliveries that really counts.
https://www.nissan.co.uk/vehicles/new-vehicles/leaf-2018.html?&cid=psmpCJiFmGD_dt%7CU
A local Nissan dealer told me I could order one but doesn’t have a demo car !
For market acceptance and penetration it is sales (orders) that count. Deliveries is more about production and logistics, less about the succes of the car in the market.
I personally are far more interested in what this car is doing in the market than in the production and logistics of the delivery.
Agreed, these are firm orders which you can’t back out of, paperwork has to be in place and either full price or large deposits have to be made (at least here in the UK anyway).
It is similar in Japan, the transaction is firm, but the “sale” itself is only counted once the car has been produced (in this case at the Oppama facility)…but ahead of the physical delivery.
So the November number for Japan, while we don’t know what it will be …we do know at this point it will be much larger than October’s result of 3,629.
It’s a pretty fair bet in that case that the 2018 Leaf will already have more global sales than the Bolt by the end of November after only 58 days !
Interestingly in that same Elbilforum thread I refer above they mention the likely effective range of the 40kwh Leaf2 in the cold Norwegian winter (with eat on and some buffer to avoid being stranded). 140 Km to 160 km (80-100 miles). My current dirty TDI never does less than 500 miles on a tank even on a very cold winter. Obviously 40kmh is still too small a battery for many.
I did wonder about the cold Norwegian winter climate being an issue with only 40kWh battery & no TMS, maybe the 60kWh battery made by LG Chem will have it ?
When do you learn that appels to oranges comparisons are not really helpful?
And change your screen name. Your comments suggests that we Europeans are dump.
🙂 I may consider removing the Euro be only if you remove the “nl” in your screen name as well. I mean soon you might tells us stories about need for EVs to have good towing capacity so you could pull a caravan all around Europe full of bottled water and toilet paper (as those are cheaper in Rotterdam, a known fact) while wearing orange T-shirts, shorts, socks & shoes.
Obviously there are many who have the luxury of not having to drive over 100 miles a day in the dead of winter. Here in Sunny California it is predominately strugglers that have to do that and they usually can’t afford new cars but even they will benefit in a few years as used EVs hit their price points. Those who need longer ranges will just have to wait an extra year or two.
By the way thinking of it the orange clothing on holidays has always been a mystery to me. We all know the link with orange Nassau family of course, but why wear it on holidays. Is it a differentiation effort ? Is it not ok just to smoothly mix with those “stupid”.
I am not surprised by the big sales numbers. I had a Nissan Leaf and really liked it (with the exception of the looks). My understanding is that the new one is a new shell with an updated battery. I fail to see why Nissan didn’t at least change the shell years ago. The car would have sold a lot better.
It is ironic that Nissan is actually selling nearly 5000/wk…where have we heard that number before?
It Musk have slipped my mind !
I would gladly swap my 2016 leaf SV that has been at Jenkins nissan for 6 days getting a new battery pack for a 2018 Leaf.
Part exchange it when it comes back ?
In the Model 3 threads I wrote several time that Tesla would be well inspired to hike the base price of the Model 3 to somewhere between $40K-$45K. That would solve two issues at the same time, reduce losses and allow a slower/reliability orientated ramp up. I bet this is exactly what Tesla is currently doing.
Now the much lower price of the Leaf 2, rather limited range and absence of supercharger network will likely make it a very good family “second car” (and that’s a huge market). Something that Zoe is not doing as good as it could in northern Europe. For the Europeans among us, let’s face it, a Renault can be a sweet car but perceived interior quality is just not up to par with what many northern Europe customers expect. This is one of the reasons why eGold sells so well in Norway for example.
This is where this Leaf 2 could do a kill as I understand that Leaf 2 is much better than Zoe in that respect. Not to mention that is a bigger car, thus has much more use for a family than a Zoe. Not to mention the fast charging issues the Zoe has (and heater is crap etc…etc..). So in that group, Zoe will be mostly for the south of Europe and likely Leaf 2 for northern Europe (and Tesla model 3 for more affluent customers).
I hope noone will accuse me to be a paid shill for Nissan now… (one never knows with the conspirationists here).
Sounds like you’ve got a well balanced informative comment there.
…and just a few weeks ago so many on this board proclaimed the 2018 LEAF DOA because it couldn’t compete with the Bolt on range. You naysayers seem to have the same view as the Bolt team that the three most important factors are range, range, and range. Reality is the three are price, range, and recharge time.
I think it being a nissan leaf must be the most important thing. unless the bolt is selling for more than $35k in japan it can’t be price as according to this article that’s how much the leaf2 is going for in japan — which I find astonishing.
The Nissan badge may count in Japan but here in the US not so much. If your theory is correct then we would expect the Bolt to out sell the Leaf in the US. Yes? Care to place a wager on that?
I believe there is a perception that the Nissan product has better quality, battery not withstanding.
….so you completely disavow the range range range theory now? Is it quality and seats now?
I believe the factor here is which market we are referring too.
In Japan and Europe a LEAF 2 is fine on range for a lot of consumers, but here in the U.S. not so much, hence the attraction to the Bolt.
I think that the Nissan Leaf sales numbers in Japan will slowly keep increasing.
In October 2017 the Nissan Leaf was #19 on the models ranking in Japan.
About a year from now (Q4 2018) the Nissan Leaf will be close to #10 on the models ranking in Japan.
And in 2019 it will be in the top 10.
I have a 2013 Nissan leaf I love the car for around town range anxiety is what keeps most people from getting into the ev market I would of bought the new Nissan if it had the same range as the bolt
Leaf not available until end of February here in Ireland and only the limited edition which looses leather , heated seats and steering. Think I’ll pass. Probably end of March for full spec and I need a car beyond 24th January.
I assume it’s too expensive to rent a car for a few weeks ?