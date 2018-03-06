Nissan Says It’s Selling 1 New LEAF Every 12 Minutes In Europe

1 day ago by Mark Kane

Nissan kicks off the show in Geneva with news of a LEAF order tsunami in Europe.

Nissan says it has received more than 19,000 orders for the new LEAF in Europe, including 13,000 of those being placed before the car was even in retailer showrooms.

A new orders is being placed in Europe right now at an average of one every 12 minutes! Well, that’s more than 3,000 a month right?

We believe that the previous report of 40,000 orders globally now stands at 50,000 or 60,000 or perhaps even more.

In 2017, more than 31,300 Renault ZOE were sold in Europe to capture the #1 title for electric car sales. The new LEAF will likely be able to beat ZOE this year, we think.

