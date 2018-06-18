Nissan Starts Sales Of Sylphy Zero Emission In China

1 H BY MARK KANE

Electric Nissan Sylphy now on sale in China.

The Nissan Sylphy is one of the most popular models in China, which in the past 12 years found 2.6 million customers. This fall, the Japanese brand is introducing an all-electric version – Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission – based on the Nissan LEAF.

Production of the Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission began this summer. In September, Sylphy was officially launched in Hainan, which appears to be the first Chinese province committed to having only new energy vehicles (NEV) on its roads by 2030.

We are eager to see sales reports, as any result lower than four digits would be a disappointment.

“Sylphy Zero Emission is the first strategic model for the implementation of Nissan Intelligent Mobility in China and is also the first electric vehicle to be introduced as part of the DFL TRIPLE One plan unveiled earlier this year. Dongfeng Motor Company Limited (DFL) plans to introduce 20 electrified vehicles, including EV and e-POWER, across its four brands: Nissan, Infiniti, Venucia and Dongfeng in China.” “Sylphy Zero Emission has been well received by Chinese consumers since a June pre-sale event in Beijing.”

Airton Cousseau, managing director of DFN said:

“Yesterday was the Moon Festival, which means family reunion in China. Today, I’m pleased to have all of you here to join the family of Sylphy. Sylphy is one of the best-selling models in the Chinese market, and today’s launch of Sylphy Zero Emission will reinforce the new energy vehicle lineup for Nissan in China.”

Hao Chen, deputy managing director of DFN said:

“In the past 12 years, 2.6 million Chinese families have chosen Sylphy as their family car. We believe that the introduction of Sylphy Zero Emission will further fulfill Chinese consumers’ needs for electric vehicle in auto market.”

Sylphy Zero Emission specs:

38 kWh battery

338 kilometers (210 miles), based on the Chinese testing cycle

80 kW electric motor

from 166,000 yuan (over $24,000)