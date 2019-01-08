5 M BY MARK KANE

With Nissan LEAF e+ you get more of everything

Here is the long-awaited Nissan LEAF e+ with a higher capacity battery pack, more range and more power, unveiled at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas.

First, let’s start with the name – Nissan LEAF e+ is the global name for the car, but particularly in the U.S. and Canada, Nissan would like to name the top of the line version – the LEAF PLUS Series. There will be three trim levels: LEAF S PLUS, LEAF SV PLUS and LEAF SL PLUS.

Market launch plan:

Japan – January 2019

U.S. – Spring 2019 (pricing to be announced closer to on-sale date)



(pricing to be announced closer to on-sale date) Europe – Mid-2019

62 kWh battery and 226 miles (364 km) of EPA range

The most eagerly anticipated news is about the battery and range. A few years ago we were expecting something around 60 kWh and it seems that Nissan delivered even a little more – 62 kWh, which is by the way on par with the latest competitors in its price range.

The 62 kWh of energy is 55% more than the base 40 kWh battery option (which still remains on the market). As the lithium-ion battery cells are more energy dense (25%), the pack size is almost the same as the previous one, however Nissan didn’t say anything about weight.

“Even with a 25 percent increase in energy density and the increase in energy storage capacity, the LEAF e+ battery pack is almost the same size and configuration as the pack in the Nissan LEAF. Other than a 5-millimeter increase in overall height (16-inch wheels), the car’s exterior and interior dimensions are unchanged.”

There is no word in the press release about thermal management system (liquid cooling in particular), which makes us think nothing changed from the current LEAF. Battery limited warranty is to be 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first).

Because of the 55% higher capacity, the LEAF e+ is expected to get EPA range rating of about 226 miles (364 km), which is about 50% more than in the case of the 40 kWh battery version – 151 miles (243 km). The increase is then 75 miles (almost 121.7 km).

Fast charging up to 100 kW

According to Nissan, the LEAF e+ will be capable of charging at around 70 kW with a peak of 100 kW (probably at a certain state-of-charge window and temperatures).

The Japanese company encourages that when connected to 100 kW, the e+ will charge in a similar time as the base 40 kWh LEAF connected to the 50 kW charger, which is positive news.

“Thanks to the available new 70 kW (100 kW peak) Quick Charging system, the 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ can charge more efficiently than ever.*3 Based on early testing, Nissan LEAF e+ owners can expect similar charging times when hooked up to a 100 kW charger as current LEAF owners do with a 50 kW charger, despite a 55 percent larger battery storage capacity.”

160 kW electric motor

The e+ brings over a 36% increase in peak power from 110 kW to 160 kW (again on par with new mainstream BEV models). As the torque is also slightly higher, Nissan expects better acceleration, especially in the higher speed range – “50 mph (80 kph) to 75 mph (120 kph) is nearly 13 percent quicker”.

“The high-capacity battery and more powerful, 160 kW motor in the LEAF e+ combine to produce 45 percent more power and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) of torque, enabling faster acceleration when driving at high speeds. Accelerating from 50 mph (80 kph) to 75 mph (120 kph) is nearly 13 percent quicker. This allows the LEAF e+ to confidently pass slower-moving vehicles, exit corners faster and more seamlessly, and merge easily with fast-moving traffic. The top speed has increased by approximately 10 percent for comfortable cruising.”

Design and new features

From the exterior, LEAF e+ will be almost the same as the 40 kWh LEAF, but with some small accents and “e+” logo (S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS in North America).

“The LEAF e+ carries over most of the LEAF’s design. Subtle clues to its e+ designation include a revised front fascia with blue highlights and an “e+” logo plate on the underside of the charge port lid. There will also be a rear trim level badge for U.S. and Canada which will be designated as S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS. Like the standard model, the LEAF e+ boasts a spacious, highly functional interior with a quality, high-tech feel. The combination of premium materials throughout the cabin befits a luxury vehicle. Vibrant blue contrast stitching for the steering wheel, seats and instrument panel accentuate the car as a Nissan electric vehicle.”

Among changes Nissan mentions a very important upgrade to a larger and more responsive touchscreen with an updated navigation system:

“New for the LEAF e+ (on North American and EU models) is a larger, thin-film transistor, full-color 8-inch display, with an updated navigation system that can be linked to a compatible smartphone. The display features smartphone-like operation including swiping, scrolling and tapping. Applications, maps and firmware are updated over the air with the simple touch of a button, instead of having to manually update by USB or at a Nissan dealership.*5

Other new features include Door-to-Door Navigation, which syncs the vehicle’s navigation system with your compatible smartphone for seamless driving and walking directions. The Connections feature allows any of the car’s passengers to quickly and easily connect to a device within the vehicle.*6 5 The new navigation system for the European market can also have its software and maps updated via Inter vehicle communication (IVC) systems. 6 These new features are available on North America and EU models only.”

Nissan LEAF remains the best-selling electric car in history with more than 380,000 sales since 2010 (including over 128,000 in the U.S.). The time will tell whether e+ will enable the LEAF to stay on top a few years from now. A lot depends on prices.

Denis Le Vot, senior vice president and chairman, Nissan North America said:

“The new Nissan LEAF e+ offers all of the style, convenience and electric vehicle benefits that have helped make LEAF the best-selling electric vehicle in the world, plus even more driving excitement, range, power and choice,” said . “Customers now have a selection of powertrains and models to best suit their driving needs.” “Nissan Intelligent Mobility is at the core of everything we do and the new Nissan LEAF e+ takes this vision even further. EV’s will play a significant part in our product lineup as we move forward and will lead the way to providing an efficient and sustainable future for the world.”

Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)



62 kWh battery (+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size)

(+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size) battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard

(whichever occurs first) is standard 226 miles (364 km) of expected EPA range (up 50% from 151 miles)

(up 50% from 151 miles) 160 kW electric motor (up from 110 kW) and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version)

(vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version) 70 kW (100 kW peak) Quick Charging system (vs. less than 50 kW)

