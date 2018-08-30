Nissan Reveals Frontier Sentinel Truck That Packs LEAF Batteries
Nissan just turned the tables on EV announcements and revealed a semi-electrified pickup truck!
Well … sort of. It is for sure electrified, and also has LEAF batteries, but it’s not truly electric in the most positive sense. However, it’s a drastic step in the right direction!
The Nissan Frontier compact pickup truck seen here is an electric variant (at least in some sense of the definition) using two LEAF battery packs. The concept was just revealed at the 2018 São Paulo Motor Show. Nissan specifically designed this new concept to help with rescue missions and deal with the challenging Brazilian outback terrain.
The all-new Nissan Frontier Sentinel will utilize two Nissan LEAF battery packs within its cargo bed area. The bed has extra space for multiple storage drawers and additional equipment. However, those LEAF batteries do not propel the truck. Rather, they provide electricity in emergency/rescue situations. Sadly, this is still a gas-burning Frontier.
The truck bed features a heavy-duty roll bar. The pickup truck also employs a unique platform, which is designed to accommodate a drone landing atop the truck’s cabin. Moreover, the new sort of electrified Sentinel has a special lighting system and a snorkel for those that may plan to take it across deep water.
The truck concept features black leather with bright yellow accents and seems to be reasonably comfortable and upscale, despite the fact that it’s designed as a rescue fleet vehicle.
It’s becoming abundantly clear that automotive companies will be competing hardcore in terms of utility vehicles in the very near future. This includes pickup trucks and larger SUVs. Let’s hope that soon the batteries found in a truck like this actually power the vehicle, rather than just provide juice for emergency situations.
Source: Nissan Brazil via Green Car Congress
Don’t leave it in the sun.
You got me so excited then…. I am SO ready for a BEV or proper PHEV truck, really hope there is a real option on the table in the next few years.
I have a lot of friends that have trucks (and we use them as trucks too). We’ve been discussing what makes the most sense for the foreseeable future. Consensus in our group is that an electric truck with a range extender would be best for several key reasons:
1) Lack of high speed charging outside of cities/major routes – Tesla and Electrify Canada have plans to expand where we live but not so much on where we go
2) Lack of destination charging – many of the places we go have no grid. Some with no power at all. The ones with power are running a generator.
3) Cost of batteries – we looked at costs to up-size the range on models that offer the option. We’d need a huge battery (see points 1 and 2 above) and that could easily add the equivalent cost of an entire current pickup (~ $35k for an extra 100kWh over a PHEV).
Just give us enough range to do the daily grind in any weather condition (40-50kWh would be plenty), and do that with an electric platform that can perform all functions without needing to start the range extender.
Most people never haul more that a rain drop in their trucks and don’t go to off the grid locations. I have a truck and use it for towing and hauling and I am never far away from charging. I would use my truck to drive longer distances if it was electric. I think having a truck in rural locations, farms, would be great because the nearest gas pump may be far away.
First electric to market will get my business.
BEV for rural can work – most people have access to the grid at home. Would suck to make a special trip to town for gas before you drive down the road to your neighbour.
Farmers near us get tax free gas and have a tank/pump on the farm so they may be harder to convince to change. In fact many of them are on diesel for heavy use and they can share a pump with tractors.
A REX pickup will still have a plug, so if you’re close to chargers you can still make use of them and possibly avoid starting the ICE REX on many trips.
This is exactly how my friends and I feel. With 20-30 kWh of batteries, most of us could get by with a v6 or turbo4. For the few times that peak HP are required, have the option to save battery. I can’t fathom why this hasn’t happened yet.
Even putting an electric motor in the rear instead of running a big driveshaft makes so much sense.
These kind of vehicles for rescue in remote areas wil be the last to switch to traction batteries. If ever!
So old news … Nissan has built a “Rescue Truck” based on just about every type of truck it makes.
Nothing electric about these one-off showpieces … it’s just a feel-good demonstrator.
Example:
Shown at the Hannover Auto show a couple years back.
https://youtu.be/zy0_VjR3_74
It’s probably a decade before Nissan showcases an all-electric drivetrain on a truck chassis.
This is sad!
I got excited when I read the title but the rest was so disappointing. We have seen conversions work really well and this could have been the same. Until carmakers will launch a pickup truck on an dedicated EV platform, a conversion would have been great and without competition.
Work Horse looks like they will beat Nissan to the electric truck punch, then Tesla while Nissan still does concepts.
Rivian is a better bet. We’ll see what they have in 3 weeks.
What confused me here is where the last two photos in the timeline are from? Of all the other sites covering this I have not found that dash or charging port picture for this truck. Specifically the dash picture confused me with the EV/hybrid related displays. Please provide a source for these if they did come from an outside article covering this truck.
Those are pretty clearly photos of the 40kWh Nissan Leaf.
Why not just go with the e-Note technology and a plug?