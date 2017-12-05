Nissan Releases 20-Minute 2018 LEAF U.S. Production Video
22 hours ago by Eric Loveday 26Comments
Concurrent with the start of U.S. production of the 2018 Nissan LEAF, the automaker released an in-depth video detailing the production process and featuring several execs who discuss what’s sure to be one of the hottest electric cars of the coming year.
Learn all about the production process for the new 2018 Nissan LEAF. Watch LEAFs roll down the line and here what Nissan has to say in regards to its newest generation of the electric car that got the EV ball rolling.
Video description:
“Production of the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF officially began on December 4 at the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tenn. The Nissan LEAF has been in production at Smyrna since 2013, with more than 114,550 models sold in the United States since 2011. The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF will be available in all 50 states at launch, with a starting price of $29,990.”
The 40-kWh 2018 LEAF gets an EPA-estimated 150 miles of range. Later down the line, we expected a 60-kWh version to appear (details here).
First U.S. deliveries of the 2018 Nissan LEAF should begin next month.
27 responses to "Nissan Releases 20-Minute 2018 LEAF U.S. Production Video"
It was great that so much credit was given to the production workers in the video. I would have appreciated information about and pictures of the battery.
No liquid BMS for you!
“…what’s sure to be one of the hottest electric cars of the coming year”. I believe it. I think in the US, it will out-sell the Bolt in 2018
That will be interesting to see…
Going for the Bolt:
– A year’s head start
– Far better range
Going for the Leaf:
– Substantially lower base price (although base version slightly less range than higher trim due to resistive heater)
– Substantially larger, which in the US means a lot given that the Bolt is on the lower tail of what Americans even consider to be “a car” 🙂
– More ambitious production-volume plans, at least on paper
– Dealerships more committed and experienced with selling/servicing BEVs
I think on balance you may be right, but automakers of all stripes are known for finding a way to flub things 😮
Here’s hoping they both do great!
My prediction is that the Bolt, the Leaf, and the original Model S will round out the top 3 for 2018 in the US in whatever order. They won’t compete with each other in terms of market segment and should have no trouble outselling other competition within their respective segments.
I feel like the Bolt is in no-man’s-land priced above the base Model 3. You’d only choose it over the Model 3 if you absolutely can’t stand a sedan and need 200 miles range.
If you don’t want to spend over $35k, then the Leaf is the best option by far.
The Bolt also lacks any autopilot-like option. ProPilot is getting rave reviews and separates the Leaf from all non-Tesla EVs. One owners start putting up videos, it’s going to be a big factor until GM puts SuperCruise in the Bolt for 2019 or 2020.
It’s pretty clear the Model 3 will dominate, but I also predict that the Leaf will crush the Bolt in sales (unless GM drops the price a lot).
I agree with you in everything, just wanted to add two things:
1_GM loses money with every BOLT, what means that is quite imposible for them to make discounts on it. Hopefully is not the case of the LEAF and in the end the price difference will be even higher than expect.
2_Model 3 will dominate, second will be the LEAF and last the BOLT, but if we think about the big piece of cake that they could take from the ICE world then I think they could reach by mid 2018 a sales numbers every month of:
Model 3 _ 10.000
Leaf _ 6.000
Bolt _ 4.000
This numbers could make a success all of them.
The street price of a Bolt is more like $35K, the street price of a M3 is more like $60K.
Still doesn’t take away what Assaf and Mint are saying.
A $60K Model3 is so much more.
Those who would only want a barebones 200mi BEV can either wait for the base Model3 or get the new Leaf.
Also only the Model3 has a real L3 network. Combo stations today are mostly 50kW and as SparkEV will tell you, hogged by Bolts (and Leafs) slowly charging forever with their free charge cards.
Does anyone have a prediction or info on production rate?
3,000, 4,000, 5,000,more?
My WAG is 4,000 at start 😉
If the federal tax credit survives then I’d expect 50-60K in the US for 2018.
They’ve sold 115000 already so the FTC sunset is likely to fade out by end of next year.
Lets hope the thiefs in congress scribble out the end date and change to 2019.
Yes. Price is a big factor in purchasing, many people will choose the significantly cheaper but still acceptable LEAF before the Bolt.
Maybe Tesla could show it to their engineers as a training video.
Lol good one.
That would probably get them over the “Hump” of Tesla Model 3 “production hell”. 🤓
“All-new Nissan LEAF”, yeah right…
Nags me too. Its like an ex saying: I have changed, I am a whole different person now, really!
Most “all-new” refreshes are less significant of a change than the 2018 Leaf.
-Going from 107 miles to 150 miles is a huge increase in usability, especially for northern climates.
-40% more power (on every trim level) is almost unheard of for any all-new model.
-ProPilot is a major advance for the 2018 model
In many ways yes it is.
Toyota is also often using same chassis parts from previous generation, many Japanese manufacturers are building “two generations” with many shared parts.
I own a 2013 Leaf and plan to trade it in on a 2018 in 4 to 6 months. And I could not care less if they call it “all new” or “updated” or “a raspberry Pop Tart”. What I do care about when comparing it to the Bolt, for example, is what it costs and how well it works for my wife and me.
If the exterior and interior are different then they its basically “all new” even if the electric drive and battery remains mostly the same. A lot if gas cars are basically identical under the hood from one generation to the next.
The video last longer than the new leaf in winter range😞.
Lovin’ the new 2018 Leaf – probably 3K units per month to start!
Go Nissan Go!
Classy presentation. That moves me a little closer to going “N” rather than “T” in the near future.