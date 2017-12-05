Nissan Releases 20-Minute 2018 LEAF U.S. Production Video

22 hours ago by Eric Loveday

Concurrent with the start of U.S. production of the 2018 Nissan LEAF, the automaker released an in-depth video detailing the production process and featuring several execs who discuss what’s sure to be one of the hottest electric cars of the coming year.

Learn all about the production process for the new 2018 Nissan LEAF. Watch LEAFs roll down the line and here what Nissan has to say in regards to its newest generation of the electric car that got the EV ball rolling.

Video description:

“Production of the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF officially began on December 4 at the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tenn. The Nissan LEAF has been in production at Smyrna since 2013, with more than 114,550 models sold in the United States since 2011. The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF will be available in all 50 states at launch, with a starting price of $29,990.”

The 40-kWh 2018 LEAF gets an EPA-estimated 150 miles of range. Later down the line, we expected a 60-kWh version to appear (details here).

First U.S. deliveries of the 2018 Nissan LEAF should begin next month.