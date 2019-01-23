Nissan Has Software Fix For LEAF Rapidgate Issues
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 15
Nissan will offer the fix for all 2018 Nissan LEAFs, though many vehicles already have the updated software.
For those unfamiliar with Rapidgate (#rapidgate), it impacts the 2018 Nissan LEAF with its 40 kWh battery. Essentially, it substantially slows down DC fast-charging after a user charges the car multiple times over a short period of time. For instance, if you fast-charged just once in a day, there would likely be no issue. However, if you went on a long road trip and charged a second or third time while the car was hot, charging time would increased.
Rapidgate, on top of the fact that Nissan doesn’t offer active thermal management for its LEAF batteries, is a major point of contention for EV fans. While the automaker is still resisting the addition of a temperature management system, it told electrive it’s using a software update to fix the issue. In fact, all cars built after May 9, 2018 already have the update. This makes sense since we’ve received and published speculation that the problem no longer exists.
For those with a 2018 LEAF manufactured between December 8, 2017 and May 9, 2018, Nissan will provide the software fix. The automaker said that the reduction in charging speed was previously built in as a safety measure to slow battery degradation. Being that the cars don’t have active thermal management, this makes sense. However, the new software update seems to remove the safety measure. Does this mean that the LEAF battery will now degrade even faster?
Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
Source: electrive
Nissan LEAF US
Categories: Nissan
Leave a Reply
15 Comments on "Nissan Has Software Fix For LEAF Rapidgate Issues"
The Lack Luster Leaf Learns some Lessons?
The fix is in with “Innovation That Excites”!
It’s about time that Nissan “Intelligent Mobility” started to actually mobilize!
Yes, lack luster. When the temperature in the pack is 49.4C when the ambient is -6.5C with the “fix” at only 37kW average power, you don’t solve the problem with software. Sure, software can increase the charge power even more, but Physics is that it will increase the temperature even further.
https://youtu.be/T00TveCh-_w?t=420
Or maybe you’re being sarcastic and it flew over my head.
Wouldn’t it be nice to get that heat into the cabin 🙂
Yup. Tesla is doing it right.
So they say, and time will tell. Platitudes to live by, but at least they finally admitted it was a problem. Isn’t that the first step in many step programs, admitting you have a problem.
Thank you orders of teaching nuns.
Well my 2018 Leaf was made on June 23, 2018 and it apparently has the older software…so….Unless all of us have been reading the wrong number from LeafSpy. I have 5SA3A under EV /HEV which people thought was the BMS version. People with the “C” version didn’t have the #rapidgate problem.
Great have been working with Nissan corporate for this patch. Glad its coming. I have not run into any issues since I don’t DCRC very much, but nice to have the additional charging speeds when needed.
I still have the “A” version on my car and it definitely charges slow when the battery gets warm. I called my local Nissan dealership a few days and they did not yet have a software update for my car. Has anyone updated thier software yet or does anyone know when the update will be available?
Nope, I still will not recommend the Leaf to anyone used or new.
What will the software fix be? Are they just increasing the allowable temperatures for the fastest charging rate? How high?
According to Nyland video, it seems to be 50C maximum with the fix. Problem is, even that ceiling limits the average charge power to 37 kW even when the ambient is -6.5C.
There is a lot of disinformation in your post. I routinely charge at 45 kW at some chargers, other chargers won’t charge as fast. Charging speed is governed by battery temperature, not ambient temperature, but the Leaf pack does cool off much faster and reduces #Rapidgate potential when ambient temperatures are colder.
Leaf is a lease-only car. No reason to buy one outright vs the competition.
The LEAF will last a lifetime if you take care of it. less maintenance than any gasoline cars. The best family car ever made.
Not an issue for our LEAFs, never has been. Great cars. Families all over the world will love these cars for generations