Nissan Postpones Launch Of 60-kWh LEAF e-Plus
Due to the issues surrounding Carlos Ghosn, Nissan will delay the launch.
The higher-performance, longer-range LEAF was expected soon, but Nissan now says it will delay the launch until this Ghosn issue is cleared up.
According to the latest news, the longer-range Nissan LEAF (with a 60 kWh battery), which was expected to be launched a year after the introduction of the base second-generation LEAF with 40 kWh battery, is postponed.
The reasons behind the postponement are the allegations and arrest of Carlos Ghosn, who led Nissan (for years as CEO and most recently as Chairman of the Board). Ghosn is seen as the father of Nissan LEAF, which was introduced in 2010. This postponement could be an in-your-face move to shun Ghosn one last time.
“While the automakers have stressed that operations and business are proceeding as normal, Nissan has postponed the launch of its high-performance Leaf electric car “to ensure that this important product unveiling could receive the coverage it merits”, a Nissan spokesman said.”
“Nissan called off the launch of a high-performance Leaf electric car, cancelling Nov. 28 events in Yokohama and Amsterdam.”
It’s totally understandable that for Nissan the situation right now is not comfortable to launch a new LEAF version, but we sure hope this postponement doesn’t last long.
The highly anticipated 60-kWh LEAF would surely revive electric car sales for the brand here in the U.S. where it’s struggle of late due to increasingly stiff competition.
Source: Reuters
35 Comments on "Nissan Postpones Launch Of 60-kWh LEAF e-Plus"
No it’s not understandable.
Once the launch is ready, it’s more expensive to cancel than to proceed.
This is the real reason Ghosn is out, the Oil MAFIA got to him.
Shareholders should be outraged.
Even Japanese shareholders.
As I understand is the background of Ghosn’s ousting is a power struggle between Renault and Nissan, nothing to do with the oil industry as the carindustry is no doubt fully aware at this point that it can no longer afford to pander to oil interests.
Ghosn is making Honda and Toyota look incompetent.
And Yes, Renault was looking for a takeover opportunity against Nissan.
But, slowing this release hurts Nissan sales, and profits.
Why would they do that, except that Ghosn’s ramp up was faster than Toyota’s and Honda’s. And this size battery is a tipping point. It would be very embarrassing for Nissan to take more marketshare in Japan and world wide, while being run by a French CEO. And Toyota’s and Honda’s slow roll out of EV’s is a response to the oil mafia.
I think Toyota’s and Honda’s HFCV enthusiasm had its root in off shore methane hydrate finds that would make Japan more energy independent though with sizable risks for the environment. So yes, FF industry lobby if not specifically the oil industry.
Nissan executives resented Ghosn for his aloofness and detached disinterest in the crisis at Nissan from its ongoing inspection scandal in Japan (now in its second year), where it is considered a very big deal. While Nissan execs were in crisis mode at their headquarters in Japan, scrambling to “address the latest outbreak of botched inspections, Ghosn blithely continued his family vacation on an island in western Japan.”
Ghosn refused to take any responsibility for the scandal largely attributed to cutting corners to meet cost reductions that he mandated. “In a country where rules are meant to be followed, the corner-cutting is an affront to Japan’s self-styled reputation as the world’s maestro of quality manufacturing.”
When it came time to bow and apologize to the public and press for Nissan’s transgressions, Ghosn washed his hands of the scandal and passed the buck, making newly appointed Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, and Yasuhiro Yamauchi, the automaker’s chief competitive officer, bow and apologize at a news conference in late 2017.
http://europe.autonews.com/article/20181124/COPY/311249992
Personally, I’m appalled that in this day and age Ghosn would let Nissan sell death traps in third world markets that get zero stars on crash tests. One pickup that Nissan sells in Africa, the Nissan NP300 Hardbody, crumpled like a cheap suit in a NCAP frontal crash test at only 40 mph, “exposing a dummy in the driver’s position to significant risk of fatal injury.” They should rename it the Nissan Accordion.
I realize that to achieve a certain price point, automakers have to sell last generation car designs in developing markets that may leave out some of the latest safety features found on current generation vehicles sold in developed countries. But there is no excuse for a design where the passenger safety cell collapses and the steering wheel column doesn’t collapse, instead moving straight into the driver’s chest.
https://www.wardsauto.com/industry/safety-group-gives-nissan-pickup-zero-stars
You sound paranoid. They currently don’t have a chairman and are likely in crisis mode at the moment.
I don’t think there’s any paranoia in wondering Nissan’s intent, after they throw the “EV guy” in jail. Saikawa sounds like a company-guy, not an industry leader. It won’t surprise if he takes to mimicking Honda and Toyota.
All legacy makers are in crisis mode, or didn’t you get the memo.
Just because you’re paranoid, doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you.
Most of the public doesn’t really know Ghosn’s relationship to the Leaf. Doesn’t really make sense to postpone the release based on his arrest, unless it’s an excuse for NIssan to fumble the Leaf, yet again.
That’s exactly what I was afraid of. Ghosn was R-N’s public face for EVs (as well as other matters, but certainly for EVs).
I hope it’s really only tactical, rather than perhaps suggest that post-Ghosn they’re evaluating and eventually scaling back their entire EV commitment.
Glad I bought a used Tesla model S instead of waiting for the 60 kwh Leaf. Nissan fumbles (again).
Product launch might get pushed back a week. I wouldn’t call it a fumble.
A stumble then, as this comes after they said it would be initially released in the Fall.
Japanese never heard the phases the show must go on
Is this actually a postponement of production or deliveries or anything material, or just a postponement of having a PR event?
Very puzzling, clearly Nissan needs this car to remain a credible player in the increasingly important EV market. Nissan already squandered the lead it once had in the EV market, I really don’t see what good any further postponement would do.
It would be a huge self-inflicted mistake for Nissan to delay the 200+ mile Leaf by a substantial amount of time, since it would further cede that segment to GM with the Bolt, and now Hyundai with the Kona and Kia with the Niro. Doing so would just drawn more attention to the turmoil of Ghosn. Launching on time would show that the Leaf has a bright future even without Ghosn.
More importantly, French CEO Trounces Toyota and Honda.
Or, ignores oil control of Japanese Government and secret industry agreement to slow walk EV’s.
And as for global oil collusion, look at how the global auto industry has designed their first EV’s: Poor suspensions, poor interiors, high prices, and bad looks, from all manufacturers except Tesla. ( Ok, the Volt is a great looking car too, but, then there’s the Bolt. )
Kia and Hyundai can only ship in miniscule numbers so this is not really an issue yet. Maybe in 2020.
Tesla Mod3 SR however may ship in bigger numbers mid next year.
If the ePlus was available in Nov, I might order it instead of waiting for the M3 SR further.
Exactly. If anything I think Nissan could use some positive news right now like a Leaf that’s actually competitive again.
As the allegations against Ghosn, CEO underreporting income, have got nothing to do with Nissan’s launch of a new battery OPTION for a single car line. Especially since Mr. Ghosn didn’t work on the assembly line, or in the finance department, or as negotiator for the battery contract, which you’d assume has already been signed, with the assembly line ready to accept delivery.
This is a Horrendous Blunder of Nissan current Management.
And you wonder why they needed a French CEO?
That’s a ridiculous reason. Now, without Ghosn, Nissan doubles down on dragging its feet on EVs.
And now GM sounds like they’re canceling the Volt. Hell of a day for EVs. Here’s the link.
Yes, they are cutting and running, which is to be expected.
As Tesla grows legacy makers shrink.
Yikes.
Ghosn ousting Means the End of the EV for the Alliance …
Legacy makers are in a lot of hot water. All of the ev followers are lucky to be here at the turning of the tide.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gm-cut-car-production-north-america-halt-models-132847206–finance.html
We all forget that the Japanese Gov’t funds and backs FCVs and Toyota and Honda are the main proponents of FCVs,Nissan being the sole BEV booster of BEVs with Carlos Ghosn at Nissans helm ,the Japanese Gov’t sure does not want a foreigner taking Nissan far forward leaving its 2 big car companies in the dust.Call me a conspiracy theorist but that’s what it looks like.
There are the ones that arrested Ghosn.
“Nissan Postpones Launch Of 60-kWh LEAF e-Plus”
Major Blunder
Reasonable. CEO crisis could spill onto the car. Waiting few weeks and letting new CEO intrude it can alleviate bad PR.
Me thinks it’s just an excuse for not releasing the car just yet. It has already been delayed and I bet it has more to do with battery pack supply and/or the deal negotiated with LG Chem for the cost and number of packs (and associated TM, BMS, etc.). LG can now afford to squeeze the legacy OEMs.
My Leaf’s battery exploded and burnt the car to a cinder. Don’t buy one. They will not help you, or admit that it happened, which the firemen who put it out assured me that it did start at the battery and that they’d seen it many times. It was not charging or even being used for a couple of weeks. It can happen to these batteries without warning and could have been fatal had I been driving it.