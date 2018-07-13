Nissan Offering $2,000 Cash Back On 2018 LEAF (In ZEV States)
Nissan is offering buyers up to $2,000 for financing a Leaf in California Air Resource Board (CARB) states that have adopted the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.
Since the launch of the new 2018 Nissan LEAF, the car has been selling incredibly well worldwide. The new model is a significant step up in range over the 2017 model. Styling has also been smoothed out to be more mainstream.
Despite the global success, sales in the U.S. have been decent but unremarkable this year. In fact for the first 6 months of the year, sales are down from 2017. Part of this has been due to modest inventories averaging between 2,500 and 2,750 most months last quarter. Knowledge of the longer range battery (expected to arrive in 2019) is likely softening demand as well. But there has also been a lack of great deals compared to what was being offered this time last year.
Currently, Nissan is now offering $2,000 cash back if you finance through Nissan Motors Acceptance Corporation (NMAC). So long as you live in a state that has adopted a ZEV mandate that is. As is usually the case for electric vehicles from traditional automakers, the best offers are relegated to a few states.
LEAF offers in CARB ZEV states:
LEAF offers in most other states:
A quick check of Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and New York City zip codes turns up a $219/mo lease offer and a $2,000 NMAC cash offer for qualified buyers. Offers in Denver, Dallas, Albuquerque and Detroit aren’t as strong, with a higher monthly lease and no cash back. Still, even for those living in areas without ZEV mandates, a $249/mo lease doesn’t sound so bad. Provided the $3,979 due at signing isn’t a turn off.
Unfortunately lease offers have not really dropped since the launch of the car. But the $2,000 cash back and 0% APR is nice for buyers that qualify. For those that are considering or have purchased a new LEAF, have you seen (or haggled for) even better buys recently?
Source: Nissan
12 Comments on "Nissan Offering $2,000 Cash Back On 2018 LEAF (In ZEV States)"
I sincerely hope these cash back deals from Nissan trickle up here to Québec where we just recently passed a ZEV mandate modeled on the California mandate (literally copied, translated into French and then passed into law) :))
Oh i would love to have 2k more that the 8k that we allready have, i’m sure ontario will love us even more :p
Compared to the cash back for other models this $2k is low.
“turns up a $219/mo lease offer and a $2,000 NMAC ”
It’s not “and” it’s “or”. You don’t get both by leasing. The 2k is for buyers. They also have 1k for military and 1k for grad. Hit them all and you have $14450 off in SoCal.
“ turns up a $219/mo lease offer and a $2,000 NMAC cash offer for qualified buyers.”
I specifically referred to the 2k for “buyers” and for those “financing” and included a screencap. I don’t think it’ll confuse anyone. 😉
But yes if you’re a grad or in the military you can save some extra cash!
Why would anyone pay any money for today’s Leaf when a car that’s better in every conceivable way is coming in less than 5 months? Resist your urge from lizard brain for instant gratification and wait for the new model. Granted, initial pricing may be higher, but they will come down quickly thanks to competition from the likes of Kona, etc. Heck, even Tesla may be forced to build standard range Model 3, though that’s not as certain as guaranteed new Leaf to be better than current Leaf in every conceivable way.
people that will never do more than 1 charge a day don’t care about the new model that coming out and would take the 2k of discount
Because of extra competition, Nissan may have to offer discounts on new Leaf as well. Going for today’s crap Leaf for mere 2K while far better Leaf (or Leaf as it should’ve been in the first place) may offer just as much discount, if not more, is poor decision.
Even if you’re set on getting crap Leaf, waiting few months will most likely have far better deals due to left over crap Leaf that they need to get rid of to make room for real EV.
When both models will be on sale I expect at least $10k price gap. There are plenty out there that don’t need more range or tms so why pay the extra 10k? That can be the difference between the car paying itself out through gas savings or not.
I’ve seen the SVs at 7k under MSRP in Massachusetts. At dealerships that’ll haggle (I wouldn’t buy one though so haven’t found out how low the might go).
Once the 19s come out these things are going to be even cheaper.
Washington had these rebates too, I do not think we are a ZEV credit state?
I believe Washington has a less strict Low Emission Vehicle program (similar to the one Colorado is expected to be working on.) A ZEV would qualify towards that LEV program.
Will double check on it when I get a moment. 🙂
I wouldn’t want a 2018 or earlier Nissan Leaf if it was free. Nissan have been told for years by experts and customers that they need an active thermal management system on the Leaf. They totally ignored everyone. They said their air cool system is sufficient. Well, it has not been sufficient. The 2019 will have an active thermal management system. This is a welcome change.