Nissan ‘No Charge to Charge’ For LEAF Expands To Hawaii

4 H BY MARK KANE

2 years of free charging of the new Nissan LEAF in Hawaii

We didn’t hear much about the Nissan ‘No Charge to Charge’ promotion in the past two years, although it’s not only still running but even expanding to Hawaii in partnership with Greenlots, EVgo and Hawaiian electric companies.

The “No Charge to Charge” (NCTC) is for customers who purchase or lease a new Nissan LEAF from certified dealers. It enables free charging (AC and DC) for up to two years from participating charging networks.

In the case of Hawaii, NCTC works retroactively for purchases/leases done after Nov. 1, 2018.

The “No Charge to Charge” was launched in 2015 and at the time it was a major incentive for LEAFs. Currently, the promotion covers 55 markets across the U.S. and according to Nissan – is accessible to 93% of LEAF owners.

“Nissan North America, Greenlots, Inc., and EVgo are bringing the popular “No Charge to Charge” (NCTC) promotion to the Hawaiian Electric Companies’ service territory. It provides up to two years of free fast-charging for those who purchase or lease a new Nissan LEAF from certified dealers in Hawaii after Nov. 1, 2018. A fast charger can fill a LEAF battery pack from empty to 80 percent in 30 to 45 minutes.” “Anyone who purchased or leased a Nissan LEAF after Nov. 1, 2018, at a participating dealership can receive one complimentary 30-minute DC fast charging session per day for two years. Participating Hawaii stations, marked with an EZ-Charge logo, are at the following locations: Oahu

Hawaiian Electric Ward Avenue office Maui

Maui Electric Kahului office

Haiku Shopping Center Hawaii Island

Hawaii Electric Light Hilo and Kona offices

Waimea KTA

The Shops at Mauna Lani

Keaau Shopping Center

Papaaloa Country Store”

Brian Maragno, director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan North America said:

“As a pioneer in bringing affordable EVs to the mass market, Nissan understands that EV owners want to be confident in their ability to drive longer distances. With the ‘No Charge to Charge’ program, Nissan is making public charging easier and more accessible to LEAF drivers in Hawaii.”

Jonathan Levy, EVgo vice president of strategic initiatives said:

“EVgo is committed to make it easier and more practical for EV owners to drive their EVs, and Nissan has been a leader in doing just that for LEAF drivers. This is a continuation of what is already a fantastic partnership with Nissan to bring fast charging to LEAF owners from Hartford to Hawaii, and EVgo looks forward to continuing to expand our fast charging network as more American drivers go electric.”

Lin-Zhuang Khoo, Greenlots senior vice president said:

“Part of our mission at Greenlots is to partner with utilities and automakers to make consumer-friendly EV charging programs a reality around the world. Our grid-connected fast chargers will be installed across Oahu, Maui and Hawaii islands as a part of this project, and both locals and tourists alike will benefit from the ease and flexibility that allows them to drive an EV around the islands worry-free.”

Brennon Morioka, Hawaiian Electric electrification of transportation director said: