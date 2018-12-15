Nissan ‘No Charge to Charge’ For LEAF Expands To Hawaii
2 years of free charging of the new Nissan LEAF in Hawaii
We didn’t hear much about the Nissan ‘No Charge to Charge’ promotion in the past two years, although it’s not only still running but even expanding to Hawaii in partnership with Greenlots, EVgo and Hawaiian electric companies.
The “No Charge to Charge” (NCTC) is for customers who purchase or lease a new Nissan LEAF from certified dealers. It enables free charging (AC and DC) for up to two years from participating charging networks.
In the case of Hawaii, NCTC works retroactively for purchases/leases done after Nov. 1, 2018.
The “No Charge to Charge” was launched in 2015 and at the time it was a major incentive for LEAFs. Currently, the promotion covers 55 markets across the U.S. and according to Nissan – is accessible to 93% of LEAF owners.
“Nissan North America, Greenlots, Inc., and EVgo are bringing the popular “No Charge to Charge” (NCTC) promotion to the Hawaiian Electric Companies’ service territory. It provides up to two years of free fast-charging for those who purchase or lease a new Nissan LEAF from certified dealers in Hawaii after Nov. 1, 2018. A fast charger can fill a LEAF battery pack from empty to 80 percent in 30 to 45 minutes.”
“Anyone who purchased or leased a Nissan LEAF after Nov. 1, 2018, at a participating dealership can receive one complimentary 30-minute DC fast charging session per day for two years.
Participating Hawaii stations, marked with an EZ-Charge logo, are at the following locations:
Oahu
Hawaiian Electric Ward Avenue office
Maui
Maui Electric Kahului office
Haiku Shopping Center
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Electric Light Hilo and Kona offices
Waimea KTA
The Shops at Mauna Lani
Keaau Shopping Center
Papaaloa Country Store”
Brian Maragno, director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan North America said:
“As a pioneer in bringing affordable EVs to the mass market, Nissan understands that EV owners want to be confident in their ability to drive longer distances. With the ‘No Charge to Charge’ program, Nissan is making public charging easier and more accessible to LEAF drivers in Hawaii.”
Jonathan Levy, EVgo vice president of strategic initiatives said:
“EVgo is committed to make it easier and more practical for EV owners to drive their EVs, and Nissan has been a leader in doing just that for LEAF drivers. This is a continuation of what is already a fantastic partnership with Nissan to bring fast charging to LEAF owners from Hartford to Hawaii, and EVgo looks forward to continuing to expand our fast charging network as more American drivers go electric.”
Lin-Zhuang Khoo, Greenlots senior vice president said:
“Part of our mission at Greenlots is to partner with utilities and automakers to make consumer-friendly EV charging programs a reality around the world. Our grid-connected fast chargers will be installed across Oahu, Maui and Hawaii islands as a part of this project, and both locals and tourists alike will benefit from the ease and flexibility that allows them to drive an EV around the islands worry-free.”
Brennon Morioka, Hawaiian Electric electrification of transportation director said:
“We’re happy to partner with Nissan to provide charging solutions to new Nissan LEAF owners. We are always eager to work with EV manufacturers and dealers to encourage adoption by Hawaii residents and this promotion comes at no cost to our customers.”
Great idea! Because Hawaii has vast land mass where people drive thousand miles from home, they really need to clog up the whole island with bunch of free charging Leaf. You people in Hawaii will really appreciate waiting for Leafs.
Free charging SUCKS!!!!!
I don’t get why you are so negative.
First, Hawaii probably has a great temperature range for Nissan batteries.
Second, Hawaii is moving to wind and solar power and anything that reduce the need to import oil is a good thing.
Third, the islands are not that large, with a full charge one should be able to go anywhere you want to go.
Fourth, Leafs are smaller cars, and one thing I understand Hawaii does not need is more big cars.
There are several plugshare comments that lament that they will not get another EV thanks to all them free charging Leafs clogging up chargers after Leaf’s tapered to nothing. Great way to promote EV, show people how awful it is to use public chargers.
If only you knew what charging stations are like in Southern California. You got Bolt slow charging all the way to 90% SOC and leaf just topping up to 100% while owners go shopping in Walmart.
I’ve seen too many leaf owners plugging at DCFC so that they could get great parking space while topping off their 95% SOC battery.
I read the title and imagine you shaking your fist in the air screaming, “FREE CHARGING SUCKS!”
Some people are never satisfied… Sheesh. You must really, really hate those Tesla drivers who have free Supercharging then (sic)
Kudos to Nissan for doing this.
I use to hate Tesla for walling off other EVs on their charging network, then i got a BEV and completely understand why they did it. Tesla, don’t ever let others charge on your network.
I’m about ready to join the darkside.
Mahalo to Nissan and the Greenlots and EVgo DC Fastcharging infrastructure, that’s now going to allow FREE juice ups for 24 months, after purchase or lease, for New Leafs in Hawaii!
Nissan sales dropped 9% in China and 20% in USA last month. End of Nissan has started.
They are selling Leaf as low volume car.
Release Mr. Carlos Ghosn.