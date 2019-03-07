Nissan Releases 2019 LEAF e-PLUS Standard Feature Comparison Videos
Nissan gives us a closer look at various LEAF PLUS trim levels.
The 2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS won’t be available until this spring, but we have most of the information we need at this point. Nissan says it will start at $36,550 plus destination, which represents over a $6,500 price increase from the standard LEAF. Like the shorter range versions, the PLUS will be available in S, SV, and SL trims, conveniently named S PLUS, SV PLUS ($38,510), and SL PLUS ($42,550).
As the U.S. launch date for the 2019 LEAF PLUS nears, the automaker has released a few videos outlining the specifics of each trim level in terms of standard features. This way, EV shoppers can check out feature availability and make a buying decision. These videos also help us compare the LEAF PLUS with current and upcoming rivals.
If you were buying a LEAF PLUS, which trim would you choose and why? Perhaps you won’t be buying a PLUS at all? Do you think the extra $6,500 is worth it? How about a Tesla Model 3 or Chevrolet Bolt EV? How do you think the LEAF PLUS’ price and feature set compares to the aforementioned models?
As always, please share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.
2019 Nissan LEAF S PLUS | Model Review
Learn everything about the 2019 Nissan LEAF S PLUS. Available in 5 exterior colors, with all the essential connectivity and convenience features. Nissan LEAF S PLUS comes with confidence-inspiring driver assistance technology – all standard.
2019 Nissan LEAF SV & SV PLUS | Model Review
They just revealed 250kW fast charging! Oh wait, wrong article. This is just the Leaf.
What is the advantage of this over the TM3? Seems the Model 3 is cheaper…
For 35.000 after the tax rebate you get a fully loaded Leaf. Then a custom color is 200-800$ at Nissan. And everything else is much cheaper, including spare parts.
Hatch. But then it’ll probably come with free charging due to Nissan thinking Leaf is crap that won’t sell without gimmick, which means it’s priced about $2000 higher than not coming with “free”. Yeah, MSRP is fake news, but any positive it has is null and void compared to all other EV, not just against TM3.
I think it’s too expensive. Over $300/extra kWh seems too much. Tesla sometimes charge more for battery capacity increases but now they’ve the $35k model 3 that is considerable cheaper.
Model 3 is not yet available below $50k in many markets and Nissan will for sure play the price card in many places, but eventually not for long… but they do well – “squeeze it” while they can.
Who is this fool that will buy it?
Will be a much better value used if it follows the same depreciation curve as the first gen Leaf. Those things got cheap real fast.