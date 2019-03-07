51 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Nissan gives us a closer look at various LEAF PLUS trim levels.

The 2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS won’t be available until this spring, but we have most of the information we need at this point. Nissan says it will start at $36,550 plus destination, which represents over a $6,500 price increase from the standard LEAF. Like the shorter range versions, the PLUS will be available in S, SV, and SL trims, conveniently named S PLUS, SV PLUS ($38,510), and SL PLUS ($42,550).

As the U.S. launch date for the 2019 LEAF PLUS nears, the automaker has released a few videos outlining the specifics of each trim level in terms of standard features. This way, EV shoppers can check out feature availability and make a buying decision. These videos also help us compare the LEAF PLUS with current and upcoming rivals.

If you were buying a LEAF PLUS, which trim would you choose and why? Perhaps you won’t be buying a PLUS at all? Do you think the extra $6,500 is worth it? How about a Tesla Model 3 or Chevrolet Bolt EV? How do you think the LEAF PLUS’ price and feature set compares to the aforementioned models?

As always, please share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Learn everything about the 2019 Nissan LEAF S PLUS. Available in 5 exterior colors, with all the essential connectivity and convenience features. Nissan LEAF S PLUS comes with confidence-inspiring driver assistance technology – all standard.

