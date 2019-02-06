Nissan LEAF Races Volkswagen e-Golf On Winter Road Trip
Which electric car can complete this excursion first?
Bjørn Nyland sets off in a Nissan LEAF, racing his “brother from another mother,” Pawel Dalene, who’s piloting a Volkwagen e-Golf. The Nissan is a 2018 model with a 40-kWh battery pack. In comparison, the VW gets its energy from a 35.8-kWh battery. The LEAF has a range of 151 miles, while the e-Golf can travel 125 miles on a charge.
This is not the usual race — meaning they’re not at the drag strip or on a twisty track. Instead, the guys are road-tripping in the midst of some wintry weather in Norway. The journey should take about five hours, plus charging time.
Both cars are outfitted with winter tires. The LEAF is wearing 215/50 R17 Continental Viking Contact 6 tires, as compared to the e-Golf’s 205/55 R17 Viking Contact 7’s. So, Nyland is at a bit of a disadvantage, as the e-Golf’s consumption should be lower.
Which car will arrive at the destination first? How many times will they have to stop to charge? Check out the video to find out.
Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube:
Race between Leaf and e-Golf
4 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Races Volkswagen e-Golf On Winter Road Trip"
I am surprised by the performance of e-golf because it is a compliance car while Leaf is not. Leaf (even after update) beaten by the car that was born fossil with a smaller battery pack. Remember, e-golf was launched in 2014. There’s your so called EV leader among long established manufacturers. I don’t want to think what ID Neo can do.
RWD (likely able to tow a little), 125 kW charging, 150 kW motor, and a ~80 kWh battery? ID Neo will be a hot seller in Europe.
People use “compliance” as a bad word, but it doesn’t need to be. Mostly it means you don’t have a spot for as large of a battery… 😉
Because people were too busy criticizing VW for BS reasons when in fact the e-Golf is the better more sensible choice in its class. Of course people will be shocked when VW releases the ID this year. Prepare for more market dominance by the Germans.
The e-Golf uses a platform that was designed for fossil/hybrid/EV. Yes, it’s a compromise but not simple conversion of a fossil car and even with its limitations it’s excellent. Test drive a Leaf and then an e-Golf and it’s clear which is the better car.