Nissan LEAF Races Volkswagen e-Golf On Winter Road Trip

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Which electric car can complete this excursion first?

Bjørn Nyland sets off in a Nissan LEAF, racing his “brother from another mother,” Pawel Dalene, who’s piloting a Volkwagen e-Golf. The Nissan is a 2018 model with a 40-kWh battery pack. In comparison, the VW gets its energy from a 35.8-kWh battery. The LEAF has a range of 151 miles, while the e-Golf can travel 125 miles on a charge.

This is not the usual race — meaning they’re not at the drag strip or on a twisty track. Instead, the guys are road-tripping in the midst of some wintry weather in Norway. The journey should take about five hours, plus charging time.

Both cars are outfitted with winter tires. The LEAF is wearing 215/50 R17 Continental Viking Contact 6 tires, as compared to the e-Golf’s 205/55 R17 Viking Contact 7’s. So, Nyland is at a bit of a disadvantage, as the e-Golf’s consumption should be lower.

Which car will arrive at the destination first? How many times will they have to stop to charge? Check out the video to find out.

Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube:

Race between Leaf and e-Golf