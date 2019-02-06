  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan LEAF Races Volkswagen e-Golf On Winter Road Trip

Nissan LEAF Races Volkswagen e-Golf On Winter Road Trip

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 4

Which electric car can complete this excursion first?

Bjørn Nyland sets off in a Nissan LEAF, racing his “brother from another mother,” Pawel Dalene, who’s piloting a Volkwagen e-Golf. The Nissan is a 2018 model with a 40-kWh battery pack. In comparison, the VW gets its energy from a 35.8-kWh battery. The LEAF has a range of 151 miles, while the e-Golf can travel 125 miles on a charge.

Check Out These Stories:
Winter Driving In A Nissan LEAF: Video
Volkswagen e-Golf In Very Limited Supply In U.S.
Tesla Model 3 Performance: Navigational Road Rally At Night In Snow

This is not the usual race — meaning they’re not at the drag strip or on a twisty track. Instead, the guys are road-tripping in the midst of some wintry weather in Norway. The journey should take about five hours, plus charging time.

Both cars are outfitted with winter tires. The LEAF is wearing 215/50 R17 Continental Viking Contact 6 tires, as compared to the e-Golf’s 205/55 R17 Viking Contact 7’s. So, Nyland is at a bit of a disadvantage, as the e-Golf’s consumption should be lower.

Which car will arrive at the destination first? How many times will they have to stop to charge? Check out the video to find out.

Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube:

Race between Leaf and e-Golf

Categories: Nissan, Volkswagen

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Races Volkswagen e-Golf On Winter Road Trip"

newest oldest most voted
Talia Lavin

I am surprised by the performance of e-golf because it is a compliance car while Leaf is not. Leaf (even after update) beaten by the car that was born fossil with a smaller battery pack. Remember, e-golf was launched in 2014. There’s your so called EV leader among long established manufacturers. I don’t want to think what ID Neo can do.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Viking79

RWD (likely able to tow a little), 125 kW charging, 150 kW motor, and a ~80 kWh battery? ID Neo will be a hot seller in Europe.

People use “compliance” as a bad word, but it doesn’t need to be. Mostly it means you don’t have a spot for as large of a battery… 😉

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Rick

Because people were too busy criticizing VW for BS reasons when in fact the e-Golf is the better more sensible choice in its class. Of course people will be shocked when VW releases the ID this year. Prepare for more market dominance by the Germans.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Phteven

The e-Golf uses a platform that was designed for fossil/hybrid/EV. Yes, it’s a compromise but not simple conversion of a fossil car and even with its limitations it’s excellent. Test drive a Leaf and then an e-Golf and it’s clear which is the better car.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago