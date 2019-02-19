Nissan LEAF Takes On Ford Fiesta ST At The Drag Strip: Video

40 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The Nissan LEAF is surely not a car for racing, but can it compete at the strip?

Carnovo pits a redesigned Nissan LEAF against a Ford Fiesta ST. Being that the LEAF is not known for its drag racing prowess and the Fiesta ST is more well-versed in this type of scenario, it’s surely an interesting matchup.

The LEAF is powered by an electric motor and a 40-kWh battery pack. It puts out 147 horsepower (11o kW), has a top speed of 90 mph, and achieves a zero-to-60-mph sprint in some 7.9 seconds. The Fiesta ST’s turbo-four cranks out 197 horsepower. Its 0-60 time comes in just under 7 seconds and it has a top speed of 139 mph.

No contest right? The Nissan has all the odds stacked against it.

Regardless of the outcome here, it’s important to remember that electric vehicles offer plenty of low-end torque. While a car like the LEAF might not be what you need for racing, it feels peppy in normal driving conditions.

Unless you plan to go 139 mph and you regularly push the pedal to the floor at speeds well over 60 mph, there’s really no need for cars that offer such high top speeds. As we’ve shown on numerous occasions, allowing cars to accelerate so quickly and reach speeds well over the speed limit can lead to disaster.

Check out the video to see the results of this entertaining competition.

Video Description via Carnovo on YouTube:

Nissan Leaf vs Ford Fiesta ST – Drag Race in Spanish / Acceleration Test | Carnovo

We bring you a new drag race! This time we make the Nissan Leaf compete against the Ford Fiesta ST, which one will win? Let’s go see it!