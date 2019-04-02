Nissan LEAF Sales Begin Upward Rise In U.S. In March 2019
After several months of sales below 1,000 units, March marks a breakout month for the LEAF.
Finally, sales of the Nissan LEAF are on the move upwards in the U.S. after a long downturn
With just 1,128 LEAFs sold in November and only 1,234 LEAF sold in October, sales of Nissan’s flagship EV had been soft. That came to an end in December when sales shot up to a reasonably solid 1,667 units.
But as those of us in the EV sales world know, January is never a strong month. Therefore, and as expected, LEAF sales dropped. Nissan sold just 717 LEAFs in January 2019. We figured that was rock bottom, but then February numbers came out and yet another decline was noted. In February 2019, Nissan sold just 654 LEAFs.
How low can it go?
Some truly hard times had seemingly set in for the Nissan LEAF in regards to the U.S. However, it now seems a rebound is occurring. With March sales now in, the LEAF’s rise is underway. In March, Nissan reported 1,314 LEAF sales in the U.S. Though the automaker doesn’t provide breakouts for the normal LEAF and LEAF Plus, we assume some (a tiny number) may be of the latter.
That 1,314 figure is down slightly from the 1,500 sold in March 2018, but up massively over February. In terms of YTD figures, the LEAF is now ahead of 2018. YTD for 2019 for the LEAF now stands at 2,685, up from the YTD for 2018 of 2,545.
Let’s hope that LEAF sales keep on continuing to rise in the coming months as the LEAF Plus becomes readily available.
15 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Sales Begin Upward Rise In U.S. In March 2019"
They will love their new LEAFs. Great family cars. If they use them in the 20-80% charge range and save 100% charges for trips to Granny’s house they will last for generations. Best car Nissan has ever made. One of the most reliable cars ever made too. Great value starting at just $22K USD.
Love mine, which is literally 1 year and a few days old. 2018 SV trim, in black, and my wife and I both love driving it. And, after tax incentives and a little wheelin’ and dealin’, I got it for exactly the price you mentioned.
Now that is a surprise! Don’t really see why that happened…their leases didn’t improve and still suck and i did not see any big msrp discounts.
Leaf used to have really great lease deals because Nissan overestimated residuals. Nissan really took a bath when they had to take back the lease. Nissan has gotten much better at calculating residuals on the Leaf.
I wouldn’t ever expect those great deals on a Nissan Leaf again but lease deals on the 40 kWh Leaf aren’t that bad. It looks like you can still get a 1% financing rate on a 40 kWh Leaf lease. Nissan is asking a 6%+ financing rate on the Leaf Plus and the last time I tried to lease a Bolt EV GM financing was asking a 5% rate.
I just bought a Leaf Plus last week, and Nissan gave me the same 0.9% financing they offer on the 40kWh version.
What state?
Yes, Nissan really took a bath there, on those lease deals, and not one with bubbles.
That explains why there was more waiting for free chargers in March. More Leaf sales = more waiting for free charging tapered to hell EV charging at 3 kW using 50 kW charger. Nissan thinks Leaf sucks so badly that it wouldn’t sell without free charging gimmick.
Free charging (and Leaf) SUCKS!!!!!!
Ya know, it’s a real pain sitting around for half an hour waiting for a fast charge. Even though I get free fast charges with my new Leaf, I very seldom take them and I prefer the convenience of charging at home. I really doubt free charging has much of an impact on fast charger usage.
Inventories of the Leaf Plus are currently on par with the Kona Electric although the Kona Electric is only available in CARB states and the Leaf Plus is available all over the USA. I do expect inventories of the Leaf Plus to grow much faster than inventories of the Kona Electric. Although the MSRP for the Leaf Plus is not all that much higher than the 40 kWh Leaf, Nissan financing is making it much harder to acquire a Leaf Plus.
Right now Nissan is trying to take advantage of the “new” of the Leaf Plus and is also trying to reduce 40 kWh Leaf inventories. Until Leaf Plus inventories are on par with the 40 kWh Leaf I wouldn’t expect any good financing deals on the Leaf Plus. With two battery options I can see sales of the Leaf soar once inventories level out and Nissan financing quits penalizing people for buying a Leaf Plus.
Define soar. I don’t see the Leaf doing all that much. Will they even sell as many in the U.S. as they did last year, which was pitiful. I doubt it.
I suspect that if Nissan doesn’t make the 60kWh widely available ASAP (as well as maintain the price competitively), they’re going to be in for a nasty surprise going forward. As it is, Rapidgate & the lack of active cooling, plus being ChaDeMo rather than CCS, makes the 60kWh a less-attractive offering.
Still below March of last year. So not great when you realize that the EV market is growing 40% a year.
Inventories of the Leaf Plus are just now starting to grow. We should see better numbers in the following months especially when the Bolt EV starts to lose the Federal tax credit. We might see very strong sales numbers once the Leaf Plus really starts rolling off the assembly line.
Leaf is sliding into irrelevance. Unless Nissan does something meaningful with range (up) or price (down) it will be another Chevy Bolt also-ran in terms of sales. Compared to a comparably equipped Model 3+, the Leaf SV+ has less range, lower performance, less leg room / shoulder room / hip room, less technology, less upgradability, but comes at a higher price. More for less is not a formula for success.