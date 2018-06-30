Nissan LEAF Sales Drop Down In June 2018

47 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

You win some…you lose some.

June 2018 is shaping up to be one of the strongest sales months in U.S. history, though that’s not true for the Nissan LEAF.

While May 2018 was among the strongest sales months ever for the LEAF, June is a bit of a let down.

With just 1,367 LEAFs sold in June, the electric hatch sees sales down both month-over-month and year-over-year. In the month-over-month area, sales dropped off by 9.2% from the 1,576 LEAFs sold in May. Year-over-year, sales dipped by 8.1%, down from the 1,506 sold last June.

YTD LEAF sales have now reached 6,659 units in the U.S.

Could it be that Rapidgate is starting to impact sales as we move into the hotter months here in the U.S.?

On the global, sales of the new 2018 Nissan LEAF have been through the roof. In fact, the new LEAF has been so hot that Nissan can’t keep up with demand in several European countries and is now logging backorders here and there.

Nissan even previously stated that the new LEAF was selling at a rate of one every 12 minutes in Europe, but even abroad we’re seeing lots of ups and down in various countries.

It now remains to be seen of LEAF sales will pick up the pace in the U.S. throughout the rest of the year. Initially, we had expected sales to gain momentum month-over-month as production constraints were lifted, but that may no longer hold true.

What do you think? Will LEAF sales heat up in the U.S.? Or will May’s mark be #1 for the year?