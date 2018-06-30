Nissan LEAF Sales Drop Down In June 2018
You win some…you lose some.
June 2018 is shaping up to be one of the strongest sales months in U.S. history, though that’s not true for the Nissan LEAF.
While May 2018 was among the strongest sales months ever for the LEAF, June is a bit of a let down.
With just 1,367 LEAFs sold in June, the electric hatch sees sales down both month-over-month and year-over-year. In the month-over-month area, sales dropped off by 9.2% from the 1,576 LEAFs sold in May. Year-over-year, sales dipped by 8.1%, down from the 1,506 sold last June.
YTD LEAF sales have now reached 6,659 units in the U.S.
Could it be that Rapidgate is starting to impact sales as we move into the hotter months here in the U.S.?
On the global, sales of the new 2018 Nissan LEAF have been through the roof. In fact, the new LEAF has been so hot that Nissan can’t keep up with demand in several European countries and is now logging backorders here and there.
Nissan even previously stated that the new LEAF was selling at a rate of one every 12 minutes in Europe, but even abroad we’re seeing lots of ups and down in various countries.
It now remains to be seen of LEAF sales will pick up the pace in the U.S. throughout the rest of the year. Initially, we had expected sales to gain momentum month-over-month as production constraints were lifted, but that may no longer hold true.
What do you think? Will LEAF sales heat up in the U.S.? Or will May’s mark be #1 for the year?
The ’18 Leaf was dead on arrival. Just took some folks a little while to realize it. The upcoming 60 kWh version combined with #rapidgate…forget about it.
But as a global car, the sales doesn’t depend only of the USA market. We’ll see how it goes in the rest of the world in June. In may was the second BEV most sellin car in the world with 7.069 units and between BAIC EC-Series and Model 3.
Anyway, this car needs the 60 kwh version as soon as possible.
I must admit I don’t get the American market at all… I honestly thought the LEAF sales would reach 3-4k a month!
Small hatchbacks don’t sell well here. However, if you style it more aggressively, lift it slightly, offer AWD, and call it a CUV they will be capable of selling over 30,000 units a month.
Like the Bolt EV, the Leaf will never sell well in the US. It really isn’t the type of car that does well here. A group of people will always like those, but honestly the Model 3 will destroy its sales. People buying Leafs can generally afford a more expensive car (not always), or will buy it because incentives are very high. People bought Leafs previously as there was nothing else available.
Anyone I know at work that really wants an electric car complain that there is nothing they are interested in except Model 3. Everything else is “ugly” hatchbacks and weird electromobiles. Most people are waiting for the more normal models, or some will be persuaded by low prices on the hatchbacks. Personally, I like the i3, Bolt, new Leaf, etc, but I am not the majority, and also bought the used i3 due to the low price (so fall into the persuaded by low price category).
The old Leaf was ugly as hell, but the new one looks good
People don’t wont a refreshed 2010 Leaf with a below average range. If you are desperate for a new EV right now, there is no compelling reason to pick the Leaf over a Bolt other than to save a few dollars up front.
Model 3 is canibalizing Leaf sales in the US…
Wow, terrible sales.
Not a surprise, though. No liquid cooling, 60 kWh coming.
Less passenger room than a Bolt. Slower than a Bolt.
It’s just not a compelling car for the US market.
I don’t think I want to be at the dinner table for Nissan executives where the menu will feature a large selection of crow served in various ways. Na, na, na..goodbye.
