Nissan LEAF Sales Down In U.S. In July 2018

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

You win some…you lose some. Or, in the case of the Nissan LEAF, you lose again.

July 2018 is shaping up to be one of the strongest sales months in U.S. history (thanks largely to what we estimate as a massive surge for the Tesla Model 3) the same is not holding true for the Nissan LEAF.

With just 1,149 LEAFs sold in July, the electric hatch again sees sales down both month-over-month and year-over-year. In the month-over-month area, sales dropped off by 10.4% from the 1,376 LEAFs sold in June. Year-over-year, sales dipped by 8.5%, down from the 1,283 sold last July

YTD LEAF sales have now reached 7,808 units in the U.S.

The U.S seems to have not taken a liking to the new LEAF, but overseas it’s still thriving. In several European markets, demand is far outpacing Nissan’s ability to supply, which has led to long wait times on new orders.

We’re now beginning to think that LEAF sales will not pick up the pace in the U.S. throughout the rest of the year. Could the Tesla Model 3 be the reason why LEAF sales are so stunted in the States?

What do you think? Will LEAF sales heat up in the U.S.? Or is the U.S. crowd all waiting on the 60-kWh version with its active thermal management?