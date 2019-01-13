  1. Home
  3. Nissan LEAF Sales In Japan Increased 52% In 2018

Nissan LEAF Sales In Japan Increased 52% In 2018

BY MARK KANE

In 2019, Nissan LEAF probably will break into the top 30 sales chart in Japan

The sales of the Nissan LEAF in Japan collapsed in December by 80% to just 455, but it’s all normal – seen several times – in the month preceding the introduction of a new version. This time we are waiting for the Nissan LEAF e+ in January.

The year 2018 was great for the LEAF in Japan as sales increased by 52% to an all-time record of 25,722, which was enough to take #35 in the overall model ranking. Average monthly sales stood at 2,143.

Since December 2010, Nissan sold in Japan 115,141 LEAFs.

Nissan LEAF results
Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – December 2018

Nissan LEAF and Nissan LEAF e+ offer in Japan

The year 2019 promises to be exciting as the 62 kWh version LEAF e+ will go on sale early in Japan. With such a big battery and nationwide CHAdeMO network, LEAF should sell like hot cakes, especially since the 40 kWh still will be available.

The e+ costs around 14% more than the corresponding 40 kWh LEAF (e+ X trim vs. X trim), while the difference compared to the base S is 28%.

2 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Sales In Japan Increased 52% In 2018"

Darth

Wonder why they don’t switch to CCS for U.S. And Europe

56 minutes ago
Xcel

Chademo chargers in Europe and the US are 99% up to 50kW and this low power charging will hardly overheat the poor leaf battery pack without a proper thermal management. Nissan is so cheap, fortunately new EV s are coming with higher power charging, proper thermal management at 120kW and above. CCS 2 chargers at 150kW and above are spreading fast.

48 minutes ago