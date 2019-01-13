Nissan LEAF Sales In Japan Increased 52% In 2018

1 H BY MARK KANE

In 2019, Nissan LEAF probably will break into the top 30 sales chart in Japan

The sales of the Nissan LEAF in Japan collapsed in December by 80% to just 455, but it’s all normal – seen several times – in the month preceding the introduction of a new version. This time we are waiting for the Nissan LEAF e+ in January.

The year 2018 was great for the LEAF in Japan as sales increased by 52% to an all-time record of 25,722, which was enough to take #35 in the overall model ranking. Average monthly sales stood at 2,143.

Since December 2010, Nissan sold in Japan 115,141 LEAFs.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – December 2018

Nissan LEAF and Nissan LEAF e+ offer in Japan

The year 2019 promises to be exciting as the 62 kWh version LEAF e+ will go on sale early in Japan. With such a big battery and nationwide CHAdeMO network, LEAF should sell like hot cakes, especially since the 40 kWh still will be available.

The e+ costs around 14% more than the corresponding 40 kWh LEAF (e+ X trim vs. X trim), while the difference compared to the base S is 28%.