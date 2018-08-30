Nissan LEAF Sales In Europe Dip Below 2,500 In August 2018
In August, Nissan sold some 7,000 LEAFs globally.
August was one of the slowest months for the new Nissan LEAF in Europe as just 2,480 were sold. That is still almost 5% of total Nissan volume in Europe, but far from the peak of 6,503 in March.
The results are not fully understood as on several occasions now, Nissan stated that there is tremendous demand for the LEAF with a total of no less than 43,000 orders (we estimate that well over 20,000 received LEAFs and another 20,000 customers wait for delivery).
Total Nissan LEAF sales in the four biggest markets amounted to 6,910 in August:
- Europe – 2,480
- Japan – 2,065
- U.S. – 1,315
- Canada – 1,050
Summer holidays in August
The global annual cumulative total sales of the Nissan Leaf in 2018 will probably be about 90,000.
That would already be record for the Nissan Leaf.
Something seems fishy with those number since according to elbilstatistikk there were 1600 sold in Norway alone in August.
Europe (Norway)
Jose reported 1241 new Leafs in Norway for August. Can you provide a link to the 1600? Or does this include used-imported?
http://ev-sales.blogspot.com/2018/09/norway-august-2018.html
Still, the current article suggests at least half of Europe’s Leaf volume went to Norway. That is somewhat uncanny; in July it was <25% and in June about one-third. But then, some Euro markets completely doze off in August.
The Leaf is getting rather long in the tooth. This downturn is much as I predicted it would be, months ago.
Perhaps people are waiting for the new Leaf, which is being delayed. Or maybe one the newcomers on the block.
One surprising fact with these numbers is the LEAF popularity in Canada.
Considering the country’s population, it is especially high.