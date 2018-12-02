Nissan Sells 43,000 LEAF In Europe In 2018: 70% To Previous ICE Owners
Most of the Nissan LEAF customers in Europe are new to EVs
Nissan rightfully enjoys the fact that, a year since the unveiling of the second-generation LEAF in September 2017, it’s the fastest-selling electric vehicle in Europe.
In the first eight months of 2018, Nissan sold in Europe 43,000 LEAFs and nearly 70% of those went to drivers who previously owned conventional models. Three-quarters of new LEAF customers have chosen ProPILOT feature for assisted driving.
“Designed to make a sustainable lifestyle attainable, the Nissan LEAF has captured the head and heart of Europe’s motorists, with nearly 70% of LEAF owners changing from internal combustion engines to electric mobility for the first time. Across Europe, 43,000 LEAFs were sold in the first eight months of 2018, making it the best-selling EV across the continent.”
Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle Director, Nissan Europe, said:
“The new LEAF is an important step towards Nissan’s vision for an intelligent, fully integrated electric vehicle experience.
“The fact the LEAF has resonated so strongly with both motorists and critics against a backdrop of increasing EV adoption and an ever-growing list of competitors shows just how talented it is. Looking ahead, we’re confident that LEAF’s reputation as a leader in the EV market will continue to grow.”
The new LEAF grabbed tons of awards in Europe too:
|
Country
|
Award
|
Publication
|
France
|
MAAF Trophy Compact Vehicle category
|
MAAF Automobile & Environment Awards
|
France
|
Best car in the category Electric Vehicle / plug in hybrid
|
L’Automobile et l’Entreprise
|
Italy
|
Electric Award
|
Motor
|
Italy
|
Infomotori Web Award 2018 (IWA)
|
Infomotori.com
|
Poland
|
Best Fleet Electric Car
|
Fleet
|
Poland
|
Green Vehicle of the year
|
Menadzer Floty
|
Poland
|
MotoAs of Interia in Eco category
|
Interia
|
Spain
|
Premio Diariomotor al Mayor Impulso Eléctrico
|
Diariomotor.com
|
Spain
|
Mejor Coche Eléctrico (Best Electric Vehicle)
|
Ecomotor Awards by elEconomista.es
|
Sweden
|
Miljöbästa Bil 2018 (Environment Best Car 2018)
|
Gröna Bilister
|
UK
|
Innovation in Electric Vehicles
|
Carbuyer & Alphr ‘Car Tech’ Awards
|
UK
|
Best Small Family Car
|
Next Green Car Awards 2017
|
UK
|
Best Electric Car
|
What Car? Awards
|
UK
|
Gold Electric Car Award
|
2018 Driver Power
|
UK
|
Technology Award
|
Auto Express
|
UK
|
Game Changer
|
2018 Autocar Awards
|
UK
|
Best Electric Car
|
Diesel & Eco Car Awards 2018
3 months, 6000 km driven and enjoying to the fullest. Only problem will be if family outgrows it…
Good job Nissan
It’s limping along in the U.S. and probably will continue to do so.
With no ATM, they will continue to fall behind the cutting edge of ev development,
I don’t think ATM is directly the reason they are behind (although indirectly because it limits fast charging), people just don’t want that kind of EV. Make it look a little nicer, slap Tesla name on it, give it super charging and 220 mile range and it would sell well. Oh, wait, that is the Model 3 version coming next year.
A 200 mile + range ATM 2019 Leaf debuting in the US, is approximately two years behind the Chevy Bolt launch. Its no wonder why the 2018 Leaf “Limping Along”, in the US, is justified by wary EV consumers.
In case you hadn’t noticed, the Leaf has been outselling the Bolt EV the last couple of months even though the 2019 MY Bolt EV is selling against the 2018 MY Leaf. The Bolt EV has plenty of short comings compared to Leaf. The Leaf could be better but the Bolt EV is far from living up to expectations.
The Leaf is filling a vacuum in Europe, one which is already filled in the US by the Model 3. If the Model 3 was readily available in Europe, the Leaf would be DOA.
Today the LEAF and TM3 aren’t in the same price league and this won’t change until the $35K USD version is released in Q1/Q2 2019. Until then LEAF has an open field as its sales numbers confirm.
What? The current average sales price of a Model 3 buys you two Nissan Leaf.
The important point of this post is that an EV is compelling more people to dump their LICE cars.
Celebrate that.
Don’t mind if I do 😉
Sold or delivered?
Delivered is the only thing IEVs really tracks. For us, sold = delivered. We don’t deal with deposits, pre-orders, production, etc.
Can we get an article ranking the top selling evs worldwide and their ytd numbers?