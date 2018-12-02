2 H BY MARK KANE

Most of the Nissan LEAF customers in Europe are new to EVs

Nissan rightfully enjoys the fact that, a year since the unveiling of the second-generation LEAF in September 2017, it’s the fastest-selling electric vehicle in Europe.

In the first eight months of 2018, Nissan sold in Europe 43,000 LEAFs and nearly 70% of those went to drivers who previously owned conventional models. Three-quarters of new LEAF customers have chosen ProPILOT feature for assisted driving.

“Designed to make a sustainable lifestyle attainable, the Nissan LEAF has captured the head and heart of Europe’s motorists, with nearly 70% of LEAF owners changing from internal combustion engines to electric mobility for the first time. Across Europe, 43,000 LEAFs were sold in the first eight months of 2018, making it the best-selling EV across the continent.”

Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle Director, Nissan Europe, said:

“The new LEAF is an important step towards Nissan’s vision for an intelligent, fully integrated electric vehicle experience. “The fact the LEAF has resonated so strongly with both motorists and critics against a backdrop of increasing EV adoption and an ever-growing list of competitors shows just how talented it is. Looking ahead, we’re confident that LEAF’s reputation as a leader in the EV market will continue to grow.”

The new LEAF grabbed tons of awards in Europe too:

Country Award Publication France MAAF Trophy Compact Vehicle category MAAF Automobile & Environment Awards France Best car in the category Electric Vehicle / plug in hybrid L’Automobile et l’Entreprise Italy Electric Award Motor Italy Infomotori Web Award 2018 (IWA) Infomotori.com Poland Best Fleet Electric Car Fleet Poland Green Vehicle of the year Menadzer Floty Poland MotoAs of Interia in Eco category Interia Spain Premio Diariomotor al Mayor Impulso Eléctrico Diariomotor.com Spain Mejor Coche Eléctrico (Best Electric Vehicle) Ecomotor Awards by elEconomista.es Sweden Miljöbästa Bil 2018 (Environment Best Car 2018) Gröna Bilister UK Innovation in Electric Vehicles Carbuyer & Alphr ‘Car Tech’ Awards UK Best Small Family Car Next Green Car Awards 2017 UK Best Electric Car What Car? Awards UK Gold Electric Car Award 2018 Driver Power UK Technology Award Auto Express UK Game Changer 2018 Autocar Awards UK Best Electric Car Diesel & Eco Car Awards 2018