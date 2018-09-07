Nissan Confirms “Longer-Range Version” Of LEAF Coming In The Future

4 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Rolling into 2019, Nissan has decided to leave LEAF pricing as is.

That’s fine by us, as the LEAF is still the most affordable electric car available today with a range of over 150 miles.

While pricing is okay, what we’re disappointed by is the fact that Nissan still is reluctant to commit to a date for the highly anticipated 60-kWh version that reportedly will come with active thermal management for the battery pack.

However, this vague mention is buried in the pricing release:

A longer-range version will be available in the future.

We believe this to be the first time the automaker has publicly acknowledged the longer-range LEAF.

Perhaps the 60-kWh LEAF will be sold later this year as a Model Year 2020 offering? Since the competition is heating up and sales of the LEAF are lagging, likely due to the fact that its range is not quite up there with the big boys these days, the 60-kWh LEAF can’t come soon enough.

