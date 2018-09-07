Nissan Confirms “Longer-Range Version” Of LEAF Coming In The Future
Rolling into 2019, Nissan has decided to leave LEAF pricing as is.
That’s fine by us, as the LEAF is still the most affordable electric car available today with a range of over 150 miles.
While pricing is okay, what we’re disappointed by is the fact that Nissan still is reluctant to commit to a date for the highly anticipated 60-kWh version that reportedly will come with active thermal management for the battery pack.
However, this vague mention is buried in the pricing release:
A longer-range version will be available in the future.
We believe this to be the first time the automaker has publicly acknowledged the longer-range LEAF.
Perhaps the 60-kWh LEAF will be sold later this year as a Model Year 2020 offering? Since the competition is heating up and sales of the LEAF are lagging, likely due to the fact that its range is not quite up there with the big boys these days, the 60-kWh LEAF can’t come soon enough.
Full press blast below:
Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2019 LEAF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan has announced U.S. pricing for the 2019 Nissan LEAF, on sale now at LEAF Certified Nissan dealers nationwide.
The 2019 Nissan LEAF features a starting MSRP1 of $29,990 for the LEAF S – with pricing for all three trim levels unchanged from 2018. The Nissan LEAF is the best-selling electric vehicle in the world2 with more than 348,000 global sales and over 123,000 U.S. sales since its 2010 debut.
The second-generation Nissan LEAF is the embodiment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s approach to changing the way cars are driven, powered and integrated into society. Three key aspects of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, are Nissan Intelligent Driving, Nissan Intelligent Power and Nissan Intelligent Integration.
The 2019 LEAF features a 150-mile driving range3, attractive exterior design, roomy high- tech interior and advanced technologies including ProPILOT Assist4 and e-Pedal5.
For 2019, Nissan LEAF adds standard Rear Door Alert (RDA)6 (late availability). A longer-range version will be available in the future.
Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2019 Nissan LEAF are:
LEAF S $29,990 USD
LEAF SV $32,490 USD
LEAF SL $36,200 USD
Destination and Handling $895 USD
About the 2019 Nissan LEAF
The 2019 Nissan LEAF’s lithium-ion battery pack delivers an estimated range of 150 miles, which satisfies the daily driving needs of most LEAF owners.
Available technology and convenience features include standard e-Pedal, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), automatic on/off headlights, Nissan Intelligent Key™ with Push Button Start, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth®, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant, Automatic Temperature Control with HVAC timer (7.0-inch information display) and 60/40 split fold-down rear seat.
Also available are NissanConnect with Navigation featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, NissanConnect Services Powered by SiriusXM®, Bose® Premium Audio with seven speakers, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Quick Charge Port, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM) and Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA).
Every 2019 Nissan LEAF is offered with a limited warranty7 covering defects in materials or workmanship for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, for the lithium-ion battery pack. Nissan also provides a limited warranty against battery capacity loss below nine bars of capacity as shown on the vehicle’s battery capacity level gauge for the first eight years or 100,000 miles for all models.
For more information on the 2019 LEAF and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.
60 Comments on "Nissan Confirms “Longer-Range Version” Of LEAF Coming In The Future"
Well, I won’t be the only one to say it’s fairly disappointing. For those of us in the South, the 2019 Leaf was the EV model I was recommending people who can’t afford a LR PUP Model 3 look at.
Well, considering you seem to look for longer range and likely would benefit from thermal management (being in the South), I wonder why you don’t mention the Bolt.
It already has all the attributes you’re looking for in the elusive long range LEAF. And it’s very unlikely the next Leaf will be cheaper.
Well personally I think the lousy dealer experience and super crappy lease deals are enough to keep most away from a Bolt EV.
I forgot to mention the horrible front seats ‼️
It’s supposed to get new seats, right?
It already has new front seats. The original seats were bad. I sat in the new seats and they are fine.
New seats might come on the 2019 Bolt.
The current Bolt seats suck IMO.
Nissan has much better seats.
MAY… They were very careful with the words they used.
I think the leaf will be cheaper but the Bolt is available now
Have 2014 Leaf – why haven’t I bought a new Leaf – because it is not available with trailer hitch !
40kWh is OK for me
If you want a trailer hitch, you better install your own. Don’t expect it from Nissan until they offer dual motors.
Illegal in many markets. In Norway they may take your license plate AND if you’re in an accident, you may automatically be called responsible (even if you were not).
I would never live in such a place.
Bolt comes with a 1.25″ dealer installed hitch.
In Denmark it is illegal and no more guarantee on the car – further to this it is not possible to buy the Bolt :-((
“A longer-range version will be available in the future.”
They didn’t even dare to mention the year 2019.
They clearly do not want to commit themselves to any point in time in the near future.
Could there be a problem?
Many new EV models will come to the market in 2019.
There will be more competition for the Nissan Leaf in 2019.
They really should not wait too long with revealing the Nissan Leaf with the 60 kWh battery pack.
Correct.
I just got a 6 month lease extension hoping for a 60kwh sometime between Dec and March of 2019. If they fail, hatchback aside I will not be a Nissan customer after March if they fail to deliver. After test driving Model 3 last Friday my loyalty is dwindling fast.
Can you name just one of the “many new EVs” due out next year?
The new 2019 EVs I know of are $70,000+ boutique European tall wagons. Not exactly competition for the LEAF. The KIA Niro EV and Hyndai Kona EV are vaporware. Just like the Ioniq EV.
The LEAF looks safe at the affordable entry level of EVdom in the United States and Canada.
Even the Bolt is $43,000 with the end of the tax credit looming.
Ioniq, Kona and Niro are all available now.
Absolutely if you’d don’t mind driving a gas version or you happen to live in a compliance state.
Maybe they are not available in the US. All three are selling well in South Korea.
“They really should not wait too long with revealing the Nissan Leaf with the 60 kWh battery pack.”
They started showing off their 60 kWh pack back in2015. When is too long?
Not to mention how Carlos Ghosn has used up most of his federal tax credits, other automakers will have a huge advantage over Nissan for years to come.
Saying that a current EV will have a bigger range in the future, it’s like saying a kid will get taller in the future.
I’m sure rumors about a bigger battery must be good, but the important thing is knowing when and at what price. I think it would be more interesting (my view – selfish opinion) to make the current version cheaper. But I don’t want an EV for everything, I want an EV as a 2nd family car and 100 miles would be enough, paying $10k to $15k more for an EV it’s not.
I understand the competition is fighting for range, media is fighting for range, … but I hope brands don’t forget that for millions of people the problem of EVs is price and not range. There is a big market that with all this “craziness” about range, is being forgotten.
I’m not trying to say range is not important, it is and EVs still have a way to go.
How disappointing! I thought the longer-range version of the Leaf, with an active thermal management system, had been officially announced by Nissan. I’m quite unhappy to learn that Nissan has not committed to an active TMS, and that the longer-range version is not coming this year… and possibly not even next.
Nissan continues to fall behind as other EV makers improve their cars. 🙁
It was officially annouced it’ll come in the future. This is the same thing. It’s the future. In the future I’ll not need the Nissan Leaf because I’ll be able to teleport myself anywhere.
As the former owner of a 12 Leaf, Nissan has become a laughingstock in the EV industry. The 19 Leaf is essentially unchanged from the 11 Leaf, except for the bigger battery, yet it is still not competitive with the Bolt or the Model 3.
Nissan seems to have lost their commitment.
The range is important but not as important as price in most markets it sells as it is in the US. Bolt or Model 3 doesn’t even exist outside North America.
You are in minority.
How it is not competitive? Is half of the price of the model 3, and a lot more cheaper than the Bolt that is far from being very universal geographic wise.
Leaf had a 1st generation for 6 or 7 years, perfectly normal, the battery capacity is being improved steadily – 23, 30, 50, and not probably 60.
It’s cheap to operate and one of the most reliable car among any, probably the most reliable EV.
I know it’s easy to get excited with i-pace, model S, X, etrons, … but those are very expensive cars and even the mass market car – the model 3 is almost twice the price of a leaf!
Fix:
40kwh not 50kwh
Fix 2:
kWh not kwh.
2011 – 2015 Leaf is advertised as 24 kWh, not 23 kWh.
Agreed. For some it is enough being able to drive all electric and for others, many others, it’s about driving all electric, but it must be in total luxury, style and comfort. It turns out that BEVs are still a tough sell to those that must maintain a budget, but they are easy to sell to those loaded with cash.
Since 2011, Nissan has twice increased the battery size on the Leaf (24->30->40kWh). They have added a heat pump cabin heater. They heavily integrated the electronics from a hump in the trunk to completely under the hood. Nissan has increased the motor power (100->150HP). Nissan has completely restyled the body. Advanced features like ProPilot and ePedal have been added. And all the while, they continue to lower the entry level cost of the car.
And yet you claim “The 19 Leaf is essentially unchanged from the 11 Leaf, except for the bigger battery”?
And more driving mode, more regeneration, more powerful 6.6 kW on-board charger, remote control and lighting of the charging door, e-pedal, pro pilot, all kinds of driving warning system, and just about 300 hundred other minor changes.
But, hey, it still has 4 wheels and a steering, so yes, it’s the “same” car.
Hmm..
Not questioning any of your facts Brian, but the issue remains that would definitely be NAGGING in my mind: apparently the 30 kwh battery degrades much faster than the 24 kwh model – that 24 kwh unit not setting any records for longevity in places such as Tucson, AZ. Jury is out on the 40 kwh – but the fact that HUGE NISSAN would release such a crap battery so recently would make me read any battery warranty really hard.
Since the early warranties for the Leaf essentially asked NOTHING of Nissan (until later class-actions forced their hand), I wouldn’t want one today until it can be PROVEN the battery will last. The BOLT ev, to the contrary, seems to hold its range just fine, and I regularly charge to 95% or more with no problems – at 30,000 miles.
Valid concern, Bill. I was simply trying to list some of the improvements Nissan has made over the years. Djoni added a few more I had forgotten.
My Leaf’s battery held up OK – about 80% left after 5 years. But that’s in a climate that sees 90F maybe one week out of the year. In AZ, forget it. I haven’t followed the forums too closely, but the track record so far for the 30 and 40kWh batteries don’t seem to be much better in hot climates. I’m not going to lie – it was a major concern of mine when I upgraded last year. I considered waiting for the 60kWh Leaf. The 40kWh Leaf simply wasn’t enough for my longer journeys. I’m really happy I went with the Bolt instead, and have been driving the heck out of it for the past 11 months. Meanwhile, the 60kWh Leaf is coming “in the future”.
I went through two Ford Focus Electrics before buying a Leaf. If the 2018 Leaf with a 40 kWh battery and ProPilot hadn’t come out I would still be driving a FFE. No, the 2018 Leaf is not the same as the older Leafs.
Too little, too late. The $35k Model 3 can keeps getting kicked, creating a temporary opportunity for Nissan, yet instead of fast-tracking their long range Leaf to take advantage of a frustrated Tesla base, they simply dawdle like it ain’t nothing but a thing.
To little way to late.
–Former owner of 2011 Leaf (for 6 years), now owner of Tesla Model S85.
Really? You were cross shopping the Nissan Leaf with a Model S?? That’s highly unusual.
The 2019 pricing we can talk about in concrete terms — Nissan has said this is what it will be, unambiguously.
But as for the “longer range” LEAF, they’ve said nothing, so we should assume nothing. But that doesn’t say we can’t speculate. My guess is that it will ship late 1Q2019, 60kWh, TMS, $39,995, and it will essentially be a LEAF SL with the bigger motor (200HP).
Nissan’s plans were to introduce the larger battery version of LEAF as a Nismo variant. This makes sense as the price surely will be approaching a base Bolt if not more.
Is Tesla the only company out there willing to stick their neck out by mass producing batteries to bring the price down? …Wait….Of course they are!
Nissan stuck their neck out and built a battery factory long before Tesla. They got burned by a bad chemistry choice combined with their decision to ignore thermal issues.
“as the LEAF is still the most affordable electric car available today with a range of over 150 miles.”
No. That’s the Renault Zoe.
Zoe isn’t available in the US.
Not many EVs are available world wide.
Will be keeping my 2014, still drives like new, battery no issues with over 40,000 miles, butt ugly so everyone keeps their distance, what’s not to like and it’s paid for!
As far as a new Leaf in the future, the future just never seems to get here with delay after delay.
Ha ha, precisely why we have our 2013 yet. Plus I can put a wrecked battery in for about $2,500 from the local junkyard if need be. We’ve got 74k miles and counting. down a single bar now but don’t really notice a fall-off in range TBH.
The 150 mph is great for the European and UK market but rapid gate destroyed thier sales thier and are in production he’ll after selling g thier early batches like hot cakes
It’s the best selling EV in Europe this year, and it is selling at their best ever.
You know, I don’t know why I bother scrolling down to these comments. I know what I will find. The same LEAF bashing that permeates this site.
This very site confirmed way back in January that a MY 2019 LEAF was coming with a 225+ range.
https://insideevs.com/slide-225-mile-range-2019-nissan-leaf/
It’s as if everyone suddenly got amnesia. The new Leaf is coming and it will be here in February.
You may be correct about February, but let’s wait until Nissan is able to actually announce it.
Except for Tesla it is hard to see car electrification as a fast process. I just checked the monthly Norwegian EV sales figures for September so far. Number of I Pace registered so far this month…2. Yeah…..
As for the Audi e Tron that just started production. People having placed a reservation in Norway expect that a few cars will be visible at Audi Norway at the end of the year but will likely not even be available for test driving (according to Elbilforum posts). So we will have to wait 2019 to effectively see some movement regarding Audi e Tron. Now Nissan, after waiting years to issue a restyled Leaf with a battery still lacking thermal management they cant even commit for a date for release of the 60 kWh version :-(. It is all a bit depressing and thanks for Tesla moving faster than the others, Elon tweets and joint smoking on Youtube, otherwise we would have very little excitement.
This is stupid!!! They are missing the point. Their sales are lagging, to say the least. They better come up with 60kwh or stay behind. Disappointing!!
To increase sales, they should drop the LEAF price by $5K on Black Friday for 1-day only.
Interesting to see how folk mostly giving Nissan a pass on not giving a date while just yesterday the knives were out for Tesla giving a Quarter guidance on its SR Model 3.
Simply put, the Major companies haven’t fully embraced the EV revolution mainly because they haven’t put in the CapEx since they are measured by the quarterly results while Tesla has had a free run on CapEx for 8 years and turning that into a huge lead and into profitability for Q4 2018 for good (if no new bottlenecks arise).
It would be interesting if Kia/Hyundai ever get past compliance status in the US cause they have the best chance of ramp up if they wished.
Not too surprising. Delays are pretty common in the automotive industry, especially for EV’s. Even the GEN II Volt saw delays in nationwide rollout. No company is immune from delays, most simply hide delays by never giving firm dates or waiting until the end of the process to announce a date, after they have already hit their delays. Hopefully it will be a 2019.5 model and not a 2020 model.
I really hope that Nissan fixes the flared center console that prevents taller drivers from being able to be comfortable. The current Leaf hit my leg just below the knee, and this is a deal-breaker.
The rear seat still needs improvement, too – the leg room is better than it was, but it now lacks decent headroom. Maybe the seat can be angled to lower your butt, but still support your thighs?