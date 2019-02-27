Can Nissan LEAF Plus Compete With Tesla Model 3 & Chevy Bolt? Video

49 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Nissan has finally brought an EV to market with respectable range, but is it enough to compete?

When the completely redesigned 2018 Nissan LEAF came market, it was a marked improvement over the outgoing model in many ways. Still, it didn’t offer a significant range boost. The previous model had an EPA-estimated 107-mile range, and the current model offers just 150. However, we’ve known for some time that Nissan had plans to release an extended-range offering down the road. For the 2019 model year, you can get the 150-mile standard LEAF, as well as the LEAF Plus, which, according to Nissan, offers 226 miles (364 km) of all-electric driving.

Aside from the range bump, the LEAF Plus is essentially the same car as the redesigned 2018 model. That particular model has struggled to sell in high volume on our shores. The Chevrolet Bolt EV, which is the LEAF’s closest rival and also not selling very well, out-delivered the LEAF by over 3,000 units in 2018. The LEAF’s only other successful competitor is the Tesla Model 3. While it’s much more expensive and a very different car in many ways, it’s still a small, battery-electric car with a long range. Tesla sold a whopping ~140,000 Model 3s in the U.S. last year.

The Fast Lane Car takes a closer look at the Nissan LEAF Plus to help determine whether or not it will prove to be a more popular car. Clearly, it would take some small miracle for it to outsell the Model 3 in the U.S., but perhaps it can overtake the Bolt EV?

Check out the video and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via TFLnow on YouTube:

Can The New Nissan Leaf PLUS Take on the Tesla Model 3? Hint: It Now Has a Range of 226 Miles

( https://www.TFLcar.com ) If you wanted a Nissan Leaf with a bit more range, this 226-mile Plus version may be the answer. But is it enough to take the fight to the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3, or is it too little too late?