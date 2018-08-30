Nissan LEAF Outsells Pulsar ICE In UK By 2 To 1
LEAF crushed the Pulsar, its closest ICE counterpart within the Nissan brand in the UK.
Extracting plug-in car sales results for the British market is not easy, but finally we got some insights on the second-generation Nissan LEAF.
LEAF noted roughly 4,100 sales in the first seven months of 2018, which is almost half of total 8,322 all-electric car sales for the period in the UK. Not bad taking into consideration that LEAF deliveries began in volume in March.
On the other hand, the Nissan Pulsar – the rather close conventional counterpart to the LEAF – found only 2,100 sales in the first seven months.
Outselling Pulsar 2:1, despite the fact that the LEAF is roughly twice as expensive, is something that should encourage Nissan to invest more in EVs, especially since the LEAF is also the best-selling plug-in in Europe.
NISSAN LEAF OUTSELLS PULSAR ICE ALMOST 2:1 IN UK
Significance:
-LEAF (BEV electric) outsells direct ICE competitor
-New LEAF only came to market in March
-Likely based on same platform (same wheelbase)
-LEAF double Pulsar price
-LEAF No.1 BEV Europe
-UK No.2 European LEAF market pic.twitter.com/cPMgJzhIY9
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) August 16, 2018
1 Comment on "Nissan LEAF Outsells Pulsar ICE In UK By 2 To 1"
Loved our old Almera but it had to go after 15 years faithful service. We now have a 30kwh Leaf and it’s brilliant, hope the Nissan executive who signed off the Pulsar is quietly retired as quickly as possible. Why would anybody buy old technology? Who buys records, tapes, CDs, typewriters, steam trains, Kodak cameras, black and white TVs, Nokia’s?
We have lots of motor museums in the UK, I hope we all will be able to visit the Pulsar there very soon with all the other Victorian technology heat engined machines.