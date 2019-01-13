Nissan LEAF NISMO RC & IMx KURO Show Up At CES: Video

50 M BY MARK KANE

Nissan shows three EVs at CES.

The LEAF e+ was not the only Nissan‘s EV at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas – the other two are LEAF NISMO RC and IMx KURO concept.

The Nissan LEAF NISMO RC is a proper racing car, based on the second-generation LEAF. With more than double the maximum power and torque output of its predecessor, this is one hot electric machine. Sadly, Nissan won’t sell this car to the public.

“With dual electric motors, advanced battery technology, all-wheel drive capability and an aggressive, restyled body shape, the purpose-built car represents the pinnacle of electric power. The two electric motors, at opposite ends of the chassis, manage power independently to each axle. The motors produce 240 kilowatts combined (120 kW each) and an astounding 640 Nm of instant torque to the wheels. A new all-wheel-drive system gives the LEAF NISMO RC its outstanding cornering prowess. A long hood and Nissan’s signature V-motion grille highlight the totally restyled front end. The distinctive silver-and-black paint scheme with NISMO red accents – similar to the Nissan Formula E car – make the LEAF NISMO RC seem like it’s in constant motion, even when sitting still at the starting line.”

Nissan LEAF NISMO RC specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds

battery capacity: undisclosed

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 240 kW (2x 120 kW) and 640 Nm of torque

curb weight: 1,220 kg

The IMx KURO, on the other hand, is a concept all-electric, long-range crossover. We are all waiting on the production SUV/crossover from Nissan.

Nissan IMx quick specs:

up to 600 km (373 miles) of range in JC08 (which means about 225 miles/360 km translated to real world/EPA driving)

double-motor all-wheel drive – 320 kW and 700 Nm of system output