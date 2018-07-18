Check Out The Nissan LEAF NISMO Inside & Out

60 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

So we’ve told the tale that the new Nissan LEAF NISMO doesn’t really pack performance specs. So, what do you get?

We can only hope that the 2018 or 2019 Nissan LEAF NISMO is coming to the U.S. sooner rather than later — if at all — right? Yes, it’s a bit of a disappointment, since we have no indication that the LEAF NISMO may or may not make it’s way to our shores, though it seems that it would be considerably detrimental for the automaker to choose not to make that happen. Whether or not the Nissan LEAF NISMO is a performance giant, it needs to present itself in the U.S.

Nonetheless, anyone who follows the automotive space, in general, knows that oftentimes the Nissan release of a NISMO model is more of a cabin and facade update, rather than that of a true performance champion. In some cases, yes, the NISMO goes well above and beyond, like that of the recent GT-R. But, in most cases, the NISMO badge, unfortunately, presents itself upon cars that don’t warrant that utmost level of celebrity. Oh well, with all of that being said, herein lies a detailed look at the brand-new Nissan LEAF NISMO.

2018 NISSAN LEAF NISMO FF – Exterior & Interior