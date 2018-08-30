This Review Says New Nissan LEAF Needs Improvements

49 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

The problem is mostly the infotainment system.

Hey, look! It’s Jake, Yuri, and they’re going for a drive. This time around, the comedic car-reviewing Canucks are taking the Nissan LEAF for a spin. That’s the 40-kWh battery version, of course, since the 60-kWh e-Plus LEAF has yet to see the light of day (and even its reveal has been delayed). So, does the 2018 LEAF have what it takes to impress the pair?

As is their wont, the two kick off their review with the car’s vital statistics, announcing it boasts a range of 242 km (150 miles). They add the motor puts out 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. These, they agree, are pretty good numbers, if somewhat shy of what they feel is the optimal 300 to 350 kilometers (186 to 217 miles) amount of range for a battery-powered vehicle.

Styling-wise, though they had conflicting views of the original LEAF, they agree that this overhauled version looks good enough. They also concur the decision to keep the charging point on its nose was great. As they show the opened port, they inform of charging speeds using various power levels: level 3 DC charging using CHAdeMO takes one hour to 80 percent; level 2 takes 7-1/2 hours; level 1, your normal household outlet, is pronounced to take at least 20 to 30 hours.

The guys found the driving experience to be ok. That is to say, somewhat bland but acceptable. They seemed a little saddened that it didn’t spin its tires on takeoff, but owners should appreciate that since it means the rubber will last longer. We think the lack of squeal actually points to a more sophisticated traction control system and should be commended.

While we won’t give the whole thing away — just watch it, it’s only 12 minutes — we will add that they seem to enjoy the one-pedal driving experience that the e-Pedal system bestows. Watch it to the end and see how they rate it compared to the other plug-in cars they’ve driven. We were a little surprised at some of their ranking choices, but hey, they’re Canadian so we expect them to be a little “different.” Enjoy!