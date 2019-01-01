Nissan LEAF Holds More Banana Boxes Than Jaguar I-PACE: Video

46 M BY MARK KANE

Simply amazing space.

According to Bjørn Nyland’s latest banana box test of the Nissan LEAF, the second generation model is way more useful with cargo space way better than the average EV.

LEAF stored 7 banana boxes (21 with folded seats), which is 2 more (3 more with folded seats) than the previous generation and more than Jaguar I-PACE (6/20 boxes), which aspires to be almost an SUV. The only non-Tesla passenger car better than the LEAF is Kia e-Niro (8/22 boxes).

Results: