Nissan LEAF Leads Norway Car Sales In August

9 H BY MARK KANE

The Norwegian plug-in market shifts more towards BEVs.

In August, some 6,109 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Norway, which is 13.3% more than a year ago at an amazing 42.1% market share. Not bad… especially now that diesel stands at just half of that – 21%.

The market currently seems to be shifting more towards all-electric cars than plug-in hybrids:

BEVs: 4,157 (up 49.3%, 2.6% market share) + 1,394 ‘used’ + 215 vans (207 new and 8 used) + 1 FCV

Nissan LEAF strengthens its position as the best-selling car, regardless of powertrain. In August, 1,241 new LEAFs were registered (8.5% of all passenger cars), while 8,012 YTD gives the LEAF 7.9% share and #1 with an advantage of roughly 1,700 registrations over the second place Volkswagen Golf (all versions: all-electric, plug-in hybrid and gasoline).

We don’t know how many Hyundai Kona Electric were sold in the first month, but it seems a low three-digit number is a solid guess (there are 409 registered with less than 200 ICE versions at the beginning of the month).

BMW i3 is still third in the overall standing for the year with 473 in August and 3,542 YTD. Renault ZOE, classified at #15, had 386 registrations (1,816 YTD).

Tesla registrations are: 113 Model X (2,346 YTD) and 82 Model S (1,959 YTD).

Finally, there are, in total, 26 Jaguar I-PACE registered through the end of August.