Nissan LEAF Leads Norway Car Sales In August
The Norwegian plug-in market shifts more towards BEVs.
In August, some 6,109 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Norway, which is 13.3% more than a year ago at an amazing 42.1% market share. Not bad… especially now that diesel stands at just half of that – 21%.
The market currently seems to be shifting more towards all-electric cars than plug-in hybrids:
- BEVs: 4,157 (up 49.3%, 2.6% market share) + 1,394 ‘used’ + 215 vans (207 new and 8 used) + 1 FCV
- PHEVs: 1,952 (down 25.5%, 13.4% market share)
Nissan LEAF strengthens its position as the best-selling car, regardless of powertrain. In August, 1,241 new LEAFs were registered (8.5% of all passenger cars), while 8,012 YTD gives the LEAF 7.9% share and #1 with an advantage of roughly 1,700 registrations over the second place Volkswagen Golf (all versions: all-electric, plug-in hybrid and gasoline).
We don’t know how many Hyundai Kona Electric were sold in the first month, but it seems a low three-digit number is a solid guess (there are 409 registered with less than 200 ICE versions at the beginning of the month).
BMW i3 is still third in the overall standing for the year with 473 in August and 3,542 YTD. Renault ZOE, classified at #15, had 386 registrations (1,816 YTD).
Tesla registrations are: 113 Model X (2,346 YTD) and 82 Model S (1,959 YTD).
Finally, there are, in total, 26 Jaguar I-PACE registered through the end of August.
32 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Leads Norway Car Sales In August"
But there’s also 1, yes one FCEV!
What a booming upsale this is!
Sarc!
Sure it provides some moral compensation to Elon worshipers for lack of Tesla popularity in Norway. How good for them 😉
Tesla has the most popular luxury SUV and luxury sedan in Norway.
This isn’t a site where OPEC lovers get away with stupid propaganda.
Teslas are extremely popular in Norway. Beating the crap out of anything close to their price ranges.
Or are you expecting them to keep up with cars that cost a third of what a Model S/X does?
Model 3 will absolutely kill in Norway.
The numbers above tells all the story about “extremely popular”.
As for the “cost a third”, it is not full truth. EVs don’t pay 25% VAT, 50-150% registration fee, ferry fees, parking fees, get special lane access, road taxes that are charged at extra ~$6/gal. level. Norway’s gas and oil industry money pays for these incentives. I’m too lazy to start on precise calculations, but it makes Tesla economy choice on par with (or even cheaper than) some gasoline VW Golf econobox, very popular model there.
Yet 58% of buyers chose gasoline/diesel econobox or more expensive car instead of Model S/X. There is nothing luxury in S/X interior, just factory price tag. But retail price tag is not luxury in Norway either. So it gets bought because of practical considerations, not because buyer joins a cult – so buyer have some expectations.
Maybe it has something to do with horrible service and quality that Tesla is famous about, especially in Norway?
I don’t think Norwegians dislike Tesla as such; my guess would be that the Leaf occupies a sweet spot in the range of their typical driving needs and cultural preferences.
Also, I heard there is some grumbling going on in Europe that tax incentives for Teslas are no longer the most cost-efficient way to promote EV adoption; since the car tax is so high (50% in Norway, I believe), each $100K Model S or X deprives Norwegian IRS from $100K revenue – while putting only one EV on the road, vs. 3 Leafs or 2.5-3 Konas.
The range of the Leaf is too short for the Norwegian liking. But it’s cheap….
No, the Tesla doesn’t deprive them of a $100k revenue, only the VAT which would be around $25k for a normal Tesla S/X.
Hey, if they had zero FCEV’s in 2017, this is a ∞% year-on-year growth
Supply holding the market back: Once Kona, Niro, E-tron and Ipace available in numbers – market share will show the next big jump!
Model 3….A lousy 2k or so per month of Model 3’s to Norway will make a huge jump.
I was sticking to cars available now! Not coming in over a years’ time:-)
No, you were not. The e-tron and the Niro EV have not sold and delivered any vehicles in Norway yet. And the Model 3 will be there by early next year.
Model 3 will be next big jump in Norway. Assuming that other models will still keep up somewhat decent numbers.
Imagine being a Toyota, Honda or Mazda dealership in Norway… Nearly half your market is gone and the manufacturer whose brand flag you fly still doesn’t have a product coming forth very soon Honda Urban maybe, but we don’t even know for sure if it’s coming here, much less when)…
In any case, the goal of 100% zero-emission sales from 2025 might still prove difficult to reach. The first 95% are usually easier than the last five…
I would gladly pay MSRP for a ‘throwback’ 50kWh FD RX-7.
Get the blueprints, build a roller, but instead of the dodgy engine put in the batteries on the front axle, put the motor on the rear axle.
I don’t see what so hard about this.
They don’t want to….commit suicide.
So when is the TM3 scheduled to start European deliveries? I had heard late Q2 of 2019, but it sounds like it may have moved to early Q3.
Now THAT will transform European plug in sales numbers!
The iPace is a very nice car, but if the Leaf is leading the pack in plug in friendly Norway, it really shows that the market is waiting for a really nice sub-50k Euro BEV.
Argh. Control Alt E doesn’t work on this keyboard for entering the Euro symbol. Anyone got a different method?
€ Euro sign alt code 0128 (hold down alt key and on the keypad enter 0128)
You can always search for the symbol and copy and paste.
There’s not much left to “transform” in Norway 🙂 Tesla has helped there with its S and X, but the M3 will definitely be rather late for that particular party.
Where did you hear that? It was supposed to be mid 2018 and got pushed to early 2019 because of the $7500 tax credit. They should soon open the configuration for some Europeans.
“The CEO confirmed that the Model 3 will hit the left-hand-drive markets in Europe and Asia during the first half of 2019 and that the right-hand-drive Model 3 will be ready “probably” around the middle of 2019.”
(Electrek May 28th)
“First half” is probably not in Q1. 🙂
Shift Option/Alt 2 on Mac US keyboard €
Tesla basically said Model 3 overseas sales will start in January 2019:
“Average selling price will remain high for several quarters as we expect a richer mix in the initial wave of Model 3 deliveries to Europe and APAC.”
US buying and ASP will surge before the 1/1/19 tax credit step-down, followed by a Q1 lull. Tesla plans to offset US ASP decline with high-end sales overseas. (Probably A LOT of overseas sales, as in 60% of production). By mid-year 2019 they’ll also exhaust pent-up demand for high-end models overseas, so overall ASPs will decline. But by then they expect manufacturing costs to drop enough to provide good margins even at the lower ASP:
“We believe future Model 3 cost savings will more than offset the normalization of the Model 3 average selling price in the second half of 2019, resulting in improving gross margins and stable gross profit per vehicle.”
Great numbers for Norway, and notably, the USED BEVs are rising significantly as well.
Although it is data for August, 14.5 k total new car sales seems a bit low when compared to the regular monthly average from a few years back.
Next month has the potential to break 50% again. And more importantly, the anticipated decrease in PHEV (due to changes in legislation) was fully covered by the rise in BEV (and the “last month of the quarter” peak provided by Tesla is yet to come!).
The Nissan’s lead may be short lived. There is a report (article on the Norsk Elbilforening site) that the South Korean Hyundai delivered almost as much effective range in cold weather as the new-generation Nissan Leaf (despite the difference in their EPA-rated ranges: 124 miles vs 151 miles). A further factor in the Hyundai’s favor was its ability to fast-charge at up to 100 kilowatts under certain circumstances, higher than the 50-kw limit on the rest of the cars, including the new 2018 Leaf.
You are forgetting a very important part. If you don’t manufacture them you can’t sell them. The Hyundai Kona EV would only take the lead if all that is produced of it would be sent to Norway….and that is never going to happen. The Leaf lead will be there until the Model 3 arrives.
The Ioniq BEV has been available in Norway for exactly TWO YEARS. Here’s the August 2016 report when it just arrived: http://ev-sales.blogspot.com/2016/09/norway-august-2016.html
By late 2016 it was selling nearly 300/month, but has remained around 150-200/month for most of the time since then.
Hyundai is probably unwilling/unable to provide volumes to Norway on par with Nissan. Also, the Norwegian auto consumer might notice a thing or two about these cars that you haven’t. Such as, the Leaf having ~2x the trunk space.
There’s also the issue of brand loyalty. Norwegians seem to love the Leaf (and the Golf in any of its flavors), while most Americans, to pick one random example, seem to hate it.
Wow.
Norway August 2018 Leaf sales: 1241 out of ~15k total autos delivered nationwide
U.S. August 2018 Leaf sales: 1315 out of ~1.5 MILLION autos delivered nationwide
Shows the impact of public perceptions more than that of policy. After all, in the U.S. the Leaf still enjoys the full Federal rebate, as well as state incentives in most leading local EV markets, and reasonable lease deals are available for those not willing to risk an outright purchase.
Go figure. I guess the Americans know so much more about EVs than the Norwegians (hint: NOT).
Look at the EV scorecard to see what Americans know about EVs.
They know a well-engineered, compelling EV is a better buy then one without TMS.
Less of a problem in Norwegian climate and overblown issue in general.
I would like to see EV sales numbers for Jordan. There seems to be a strong demand for EVs in Jordan. My 2013 Ford Focus Electric ended up in Jonson and several different people that contacted me about buying the car said they wanted to send it to Jordan.
Leaf leadership in Norway will be interesting to watch, especially in 2019, as the rest of the ICE OEMs start and try to get their affordable EV production numbers up in Europe.
Total are over 31.000 LEAFs in Norway!! Plus some imports maybe 40.000 LEAFs. The LEAF will be long time the number 1 on Norway.