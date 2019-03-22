Nissan LEAF & Jaguar I-PACE Receive Canadian Car of the Year Awards

2 H BY MARK KANE

2019 Canadian Car of the Year awards were dominated by electric cars.

The Nissan LEAF was named the 2019 Canadian Green Car of the Year by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) at the Vancouver International Auto Show.

The win for the 40 kWh battery version comes after a record year of sales – in 2018 Nissan sold some 5,735 LEAFs in Canada, which is second only to the Tesla Model 3 (estimated between 6,000-7,000). So far this year, sales decreased and stand at 376 after two months.

The second electric car – Jaguar I-PACE – received two titles, so only the overall win in the car category (won by Kia Stinger) was missing to for electric cars (it’s a shame that the Model 3 didn’t receive it):

Canadian Utility Vehicle Of The Year 2019

Canadian Green Utility Vehicle Of The Year 2019

Here is what Nissan said about the win

“All entries are tested by more than 65 AJAC journalists across Canada. Evaluation takes place over months on different road surfaces and road conditions throughout the year and during AJAC’s autumn Test Fest event.” “The award from AJAC is added to a growing list of accolades for the new Nissan LEAF, including the 2018 World Green Car of the Year. As of March 5, 2019, the Nissan LEAF became the first electric car in history to surpass 400,000 sales (globally). Recently, a model with a new powertrain joined the lineup: the Nissan LEAF PLUS, which offers increased power and up to 363 kilometres2 of range. Canadian sales of the LEAF PLUS will begin this spring.”

Joni Paiva, president of Nissan Canada Inc. said: