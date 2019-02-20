  1. Home
Nissan LEAF needs to double or triple sales to prolong its leadership

The Nissan LEAF is (and will remain for quite some time) the best-selling plug-in electric car with more than 360,000 units worldwide, according to data released by Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg.

The second best-selling model globally is Tesla Model S with more than 240,000, followed by another BEV – the BAIC EC-Series – with over 170,000 sales. The results are similar, although the numbers are slightly different, compared to EV Sales Blog report.

Global plug-in car stock

Because the Model S ins a premium model, with average prices probably more than two times higher than in the case of the LEAF, we could assume that the Model S is top-selling plug-in car by revenue, as well as by deployed battery capacity.

Global plug-in car registrations

There is a big chance that in 2020, first place in cumulative rank will be taken by the Tesla Model 3, but a lot depends on the pace of growth compared to the LEAF, which adds more than 80,000 units per year.

data source: Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg via qz.com

3 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Is World's # 1 Selling EV, But #2 Might Surprise You"

ModernMarvelFan

Well, they are both most readily available EVs in the world.

So, availability has a high correlation with sales…

amt

That is Great ! However., Model 3 Will Surpass That before the production yr. is out … How Many Years did it take Nissan To Reach That Number ??? …….. 🙂

Emc2

The figures reported by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg are quite handy but innacurate. Nissan reported over 380,000 Leafs sold by the end of 2018. Adding up Tesla’s quarterly reports the total is over 260,000, and so on. Check the figures publish by InsideEVs and you will confirm they don’t add up. This Center is not a reliable source.

