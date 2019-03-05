Nissan LEAF Becomes First Electric Car To Hit 400,000 Sales
Nissan LEAF is the first EV in history hit 400,000 sales
Nissan happily announced that the cumulative sales of the Nissan LEAF hit 400,000 since market introduction in December 2010. In terms of cumulative sales, LEAF is the best-selling model globally.
The total mileage of LEAFs exceed 10 billion km (6 billion miles). According to Nissan’s estimations, the LEAF fleet saves 3.8 million barrels of oil a year.
The Japanese flagship is produced on three continents – in Oppama, Japan, in Sunderland, England and in Smyrna, Tennessee. LEAF is available in more than 50 markets globally and expanding to six new markets in Latin America in the first half of this year and seven in Asia and Oceania by the end of the year.
In 2018, the LEAF was the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe (over 40,000) and the top-selling car of any kind in Norway.
“Introduced in 2010 as the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF has led the way in making the excitement and convenience of electric driving accessible to non-luxury buyers. Less than a decade ago, electric cars were seen as a niche product, and LEAF customers were mostly “early adopters.”
Today, a growing number of consumers say their next car may be electric. Customers are choosing the LEAF for its powerful, agile performance and advanced technologies, such as the ProPILOT Assist semiautonomous driving system1, in addition to the benefits of sustainable mobility.”
“In launching the first-generation LEAF, Nissan pledged to become a global leader in producing and promoting vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions. The company committed itself to working with governments and utility companies to support the adoption of electric vehicles, make charging them easier and more convenient, and develop second-life uses for electric car batteries.”
Nissan LEAF milestones since December 2010:
- 100,000 in 2014
- 200,000 in 2015
- 300,000 in 2018
- 400,000 in 2019
Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci, Nissan’s global head of marketing, sales and electric vehicles said:
“This milestone is a powerful statement that 400,000 customers, and counting, value the Nissan LEAF for the excitement, confidence and connection it delivers. The LEAF remains the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our strategy for moving more people to a better world.”
😀 😀 😀 400000 cars and still jet unable to put a proper 3 phase charging system and a proper battery thermal management in the car
And yet, around here likely 70% of EVs are Leafs. Price is key to adoption, and price means cutting some corners. I think targeting the lower end is not necessarily a mistake
Their volumes are much too low to make a significant impact. VW is going to come in and wipe up the low priced market with their MEB platform making hundreds of thousands per year.
Nissan has spent a lot of money on the Leaf development and has little to show for it. The Leaf is a great vehicle, don’t get me wrong, but inching into the market hasn’t been good for Nissan in the long game. It was good short term. Maybe that will change.
I guess they need to make as big a deal as possible out of this, because the odds are they won’t be the first to hit 500,000.
As of 4-5 months ago, I was expecting it to be extremely close, with the Model 3 hitting 500K 1-2 weeks earlier than the Leaf, with both of them falling between Thanksgiving and before the end of the first week of December.
Probably not, without even looking. Tesla must be close to 400k.
Then you could square up and compare production of the two companies and get a good idea of who will hit 500k first and when.
Will it be the first to 500,000, or will it be overtaken by the Model 3?
Interesting question. We will see better after Tesla will have released Q1 report, about how much Model 3 production will have increased this quarter. I would say 50/50. Surely Tesla Model 3 will be the first to reach 600k units.
Got to love marketing.
Looking at Model 3 it will look something like:
100,000: 2018
200,000: 2019
300,000: 2019
400,000: 2019
500,000: 2020
1,000,000: 2021
I am glad to see Leaf has done well, but Nissan’s idea of a good selling vehicle, and an actually good selling vehicle are very different.
I might have missed it, but i don’t see them mentioning “good selling” anywhere.
You are right, they use “best-selling” 😀
Nissan acts like they are the EV leader, but they set the bar pretty low with the Leaf. If companies want to succeed with EVs they have to set the bar much higher.
The Nissan Rogue sold more units in the US last year (412,000 in 2018) than the Leaf has sold worldwide in almost a decade. Those are the sales levels they need to be aiming for and Tesla will be hitting next year with a similar dollar investment in EVs as Nissan.
The Nissan Leaf has been on the market for nearly a decade and the Tesla Model 3 will surpass 400K before Summer of this year!
The more evs the better.
I think it’s important that they get into SA and other underserved markets, which the lower production number evs, won’t reach for years. I’m looking forward to some city cars for under 15k, with incentives, that even people on a tight budget can afford. Probably still years away,
The Nissan Leaf e+ is already available in Japan.
How many Nissan Leafs have been delivered in Japan in February 2019?