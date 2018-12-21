Nissan Brings LEAF EV To New Markets In Asia and Oceania

Nissan presents 2018 year-in-review of Asia and Oceania’s electrification where the second-generation LEAF will be introduced in 7 new markets – Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

In South Korea and Thailand, Nissan is already taking pre-orders.

The Japanese manufacturer encourages that consumer appetite for the electric cars in Asia and Oceania is high, but at this point we assume that even a successful market launch of LEAF will not offset its decline in major markets like the U.S., where sales are below half of peak 30,200 in 2014.

“The arrival of the Nissan LEAF to this region of the world is backed by a proven consumer appetite to move towards electrification. In a Nissan study, 40 percent of Thai consumers expressed openness in buying an electric vehicle as their next car and 3 in 4 customers in Philippines would consider buying an electric vehicle as their next car if government incentives were in place. Without government incentives, that number drops below half.”

Here’s a look back at some of Nissan’s most iconic milestones to take drivers into a more sustainable future.

JANUARY 2018

Double global recognition for the new Nissan LEAF

The New Nissan LEAF is named a top 10 finalist in the prized 2018 World Car of the Year awards and included as a final four in the 2018 World Green Car category. This marks the fifth time in the 14-year history of the World Car of the Year awards that Nissan has been a finalist. The reinvented Nissan LEAF model combines a dynamic new design and advanced technologies.

Nissan unveils the New Nissan LEAF at Singapore Motorshow

Nissan showcases the new Nissan LEAF at Singapore’s Motor Show with the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. Nissan Intelligent Mobility brings to life the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society; and the new Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and the next evolution of Nissan’s zero-emission electric vehicle.

FEBRUARY 2018

Nissan leads conversation on future of mobility

Nissan Futures, an event that gathers industry leaders, government officials and media from across Asia and Oceania, addresses the topic of the future of mobility beyond electrification.

Nissan Futures displays the new Nissan LEAF together with EPORO robots and the Nissan Note e-POWER, featuring the e-POWER electrified powertrain. A Vehicle-to-Home display demonstrates how Nissan LEAF owners can supply their homes with power from the car’s battery.

Nissan LEAF set to debut in seven markets in Asia and Oceania

As part of Nissan’s commitment to a cleaner and more efficient driving future, the brand announces the new Nissan LEAF will go on sale in seven markets in Asia and Oceania within the next fiscal year. The markets are Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, with plans to also introduce the Nissan LEAF in other regional markets at a later period.

MARCH 2018

Nissan unveils plans to launch a growing number of electrified vehicles

Nissan unveils its M.O.V.E. to 2022 midterm plan that primarily aims to launch a growing number of electrified vehicles, expand and evolve autonomous driving systems, and accelerate vehicle connectivity.

Among the targets, Nissan aims to sell 1 million electrified vehicles – either pure electric models or those with e-POWER powertrains – annually by fiscal year 2022.

As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company also intends to:

Develop eight new pure electric vehicles, building on the success of the new Nissan LEAF

Launch an electric car plan in China under different brands

Introduce an electric “kei” mini-vehicle in Japan

Offer a global crossover electric vehicle, inspired by the Nissan IMx Concept

Electrify new INFINITI models from fiscal year 2021

Equip 20 models in 20 markets with autonomous driving technology

Reach 100 percent connectivity for all new Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun cars sold in key markets by the end of the plan

APRIL 2018

New Nissan LEAF named “2018 World Green Car”

The Nissan LEAF is named the “2018 World Green Car” at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. It is the first all-electric vehicle to win the World Green Car award since the category’s inception in 2016. Since the Nissan LEAF was launched in 2010, Nissan has put more than 380,000 zero-emission electric vehicles on the road worldwide, helping to reduce carbon footprints globally.

MAY 2018

Nissan reaffirms commitment to electric vehicle era at KAIDA forum

At the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) forum, which focuses in part on EV strategies of the major automakers, barriers to accelerating EV adoption in markets and EV battery technologies, Nissan commits to making electric vehicles more accessible to more customers as the future of mobility fast approaches.

JUNE 2018

Nissan inspires with vision of future mobility at Innovfest Unbound

Nissan lays out the company’s vision for the future of motoring at Innovfest Unbound, Southeast Asia’s largest innovation festival. At the core of the company’s R&D efforts, Nissan plans to promote electric vehicles not just as a means of transportation but also as part of a new type of vehicle ownership—allowing consumers to connect their cars to the energy grid to help their cities and their communities manage energy better.

JULY 2018

Nissan reiterates need for collaboration to usher in era of electrification

At the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit, Nissan calls for greater cooperation among automakers, governments, and other stakeholders to accelerate electrification in the Asia and Oceania region. Research commissioned by Nissan shows 46 percent of Filipinos are open to buying an EV as their next car. With government incentives in place, 75 percent of respondents in general would consider an EV.

AUGUST 2018

Metropolitan Electricity Authority of Thailand and Nissan sign MOU

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) of Thailand and Nissan sign a landmark agreement to work together to ensure that home charging options create the right infrastructure in preparation for the launch of the new Nissan LEAF in Thailand this fiscal year.

MEA and Nissan will work together on service tools, usage and service manuals for charging systems, technical skills training, charging equipment development and an electric fee payment system.

Nissan declares the future of mobility is “electric, connected and autonomous” at Blognone Tomorrow in Bangkok

Nissan shares its vision on the future of automotive and its modern applications for everyday life at Blognone Tomorrow in Bangkok.

According to Vincent Wijnen, senior vice president for Nissan Asia and Oceania, Nissan understands millennials expect to be connected whether they are driving or riding as passengers in cars. Based on a Nissan-commissioned study, more than 40 percent of Thai consumers are open to buying an electric vehicle as their next car.

SEPTEMBER 2018

Nissan shares vision of the future of mobility in World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2018

Nissan shares its vision of the future of mobility with heads of states, ministers and prominent business leaders at the 2018 World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Nissan partners with Women’s Forum to boost further EV adoption

Nissan proudly partners with the Women’s Forum in Singapore to boost further EV adoption. A delegation of Nissan talents from across Asia & Oceania advocate for bridging worlds for inclusive innovation and share their views on smart cities and Industry 4.0.

OCTOBER 2018

Nissan announces one third of its Australian volume will include electric technology

Led by the launch of the new Nissan LEAF, Nissan prepares for the expected spike in electrification and electric vehicle interest and sales.

At an electrification thought leadership event in Sydney, Nissan announces deliveries of the new generation Nissan LEAF will begin in mid-2019, and that the Australian-spec model will feature e-Pedal, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM. The Nissan LEAF will also provide an expected real-world driving range of up to 270 kilometers per charge (WLTP combined cycle) due, in part, to the larger 40kWh battery.

Nissan partners with JET Charge, the largest domestic and dealer charger service provider in Australian

To holistically support Nissan LEAF buyers, Nissan partners with JET Charge to ensure dealerships and homes can be readied for an electric ecosystem and further Nissan’s efforts to make one-third of its volume electrified by 2022.

Nissan declares “The future is electric, connected and more autonomous” on Analyse Asia

In the 268th episode of Analyse Asia, the popular business podcast focused on the future of mobility in Asia, Nissan states the future of mobility in the region is “electric, and we are the forefront of it.” Producing electric vehicles longer than anyone else and noted as the first brand to mass-produce an electric car, Nisan has put more than 380,000 zero-emission electric vehicles on the road. Together with Alliance partners, Nissan states it “a plan for the future that is more credible than anyone else.”

Malaysia’s Trade Minister Visits Nissan’s global headquarters further paving the way for Malaysia’s future Nissan LEAF launch

Aiming to boost economic ties between the two nations, His Excellency, Datuk Darell Leiking, Minister of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, visits Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan with a high-level delegation of Malaysian CEOs from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Malaysia External Trade Development Cooperation. Nissan showcases the e-power technology to bolster trade relations between Nissan and Malaysia and pave the way for Malaysia’s future Nissan LEAF launch.

NOVEMBER 2018

Nissan opens pre-order for new Nissan LEAF in Korea

The new Nissan LEAF makes an appearance at Daegu International Future Auto EXPO on November 1st and starts taking pre-order at Nissan dealer showrooms. Special benefits are offered to pre-order customers including KRW400,000 worth of charging fee.

The New Nissan LEAF takes stage at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show 2018

Nissan displays the new Nissan LEAF and the e-POWER system at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show alongside a range of innovative and intelligent Nissan vehicles.

Nissan LEAF wins green innovation award in Australia

The Nissan LEAF wins its first major Australian automotive award, the coveted Drive.com.au Car of the Year Green Innovation award, for its abilities beyond being just an electric car, with the capacity for its battery to provide energy back into the household grid.

DECEMBER 2018

Nissan opens pre-order for new Nissan LEAF in Thailand

The Nissan LEAF makes its local debut at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2018. Interested customers can reserve the car starting at 1,990,000 Thai baht for delivery in April 2019 and receive a vehicle warranty for 3 years or 100,000 kilometers, an EV system warranty for 5 years or 100,000 kilometers and a battery deterioration warranty for 8 years or 160,000 kilometers. Nissan announces 33 certified dealers across the kingdom will offer product information, skilled engineers and aftersales services for Nissan LEAF.

Needless to say, much progress has been made this year towards the electrification of Asia and Oceania’s mobility. Yet, it appears to be the tip of the iceberg with much more in store for 2019 as the region’s drivers actually get behind the wheel of these vehicles. With Nissan’s demonstrated performance this past year, it’s without doubt the company is committed to electrifying the region and steering policy makers, the industry and consumers in the right direction.