Nissan LEAF e+ Tested By Engadget: Video

24 M BY MARK KANE

Engadget on the Nissan LEAF e+: Exactly what you expect

Nissan has completed the switch from the first-generation LEAF to the second-generation LEAF with the introduction of the long-awaited longer range e+ version, exceeding 200 miles of EPA range.

In the first test drive review of the new 62 kWh Nissan LEAF e+ (LEAF Plus) in top SL trim, Engadget found out that it lacks fun and excitement, despite the 160 kW electric motor, which on paper should provide some blast. The driving experience is correct, but it seems that with all the splash done by Tesla, it could not be enough for some consumers. On the other hand, there still should be plenty of those who are seeking familiar, simple, ordinary cars.

Other minor issues with the LEAF is lack of possibility to pull the steering wheel out to adjust its position (regulation is only up and down). As we heard about the problem of the inconvenient driving position from most of the reviews around the world for the mast 12 months, it’s hilarious that Nissan didn’t offer such regulation by the way of introduction of the e+.

Not a very strong point of the car seems to be also infotainment, which is not one of the quickest, but well… even premium segment cars like the Jaguar I-PACE has issues with responsiveness.

Overall, the Nissan LEAF e+ is a complete, compact electric hatchback with decent range, which simply happened to come to the market a few years too late to be able to shine among current competitors.

From the video description:

“While Tesla might get all the glory and press, the Nissan Leaf is the best selling EV out there. A recent refresh brought the car up to date, but it needed more. And by more, I mean more range. This is the Nissan Leaf Plus. starting at $36,550 It has more range than the regular leaf of 226 miles versus the 151 of the baseline trim. It’s got the same drivers assist and tech options as the regular Leaf and feels the same behind the wheel. Which is good, but not. Well, fun.”

Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)

