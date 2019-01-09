Here Is The Nissan LEAF e+ 62 kWh Battery: Video

51 M BY MARK KANE

It could be the best Nissan battery pack ever

The new Nissan LEAF e+ brings significant improvement in battery capacity (62 kWh) and range (up to 364 km / 226 miles EPA).

According to what we know so far, Nissan uses lithium-ion cells from AESC, which are already used to produce modules and packs at the Tennessee manufacturing plant (see video below).

The cells seem to be a laminated type and there are 288 of them (compared to 192 in 40 kWh packs), but as you can see, the overall design of the pack is similar. The pack is only slightly bigger and we believe probably slightly heavier (no data here).

The pack doesn’t have liquid cooling system, which of course opens the question of why again how it will handle higher temperatures? Maybe there will be less of a problem as the charging power improved from less than 50 kW to 70 kW (100 kW peak).

Nissan LEAF e+ battery production in Tennessee:

Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)



62 kWh battery (+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size)

(+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size) 288 lithium-ion cells from AESC (compared to 192 cells from AESC – former Nissan/NEC JV, which was sold to Envision Group, Nissan holds 25%)

(compared to 192 cells from AESC – former Nissan/NEC JV, which was sold to Envision Group, Nissan holds 25%) battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard

(whichever occurs first) is standard 364 km (226 miles) of expected EPA range (up 50% from 243 km/151 miles)

(up 50% from 243 km/151 miles) 385 km (239 miles) of WLTP range in Europe (vs. 285 km/177 miles)

of WLTP range in Europe (vs. 285 km/177 miles) 458 km (285 miles) of WLTC Japan range in Japan (vs. 322 km/200 miles)

of WLTC Japan range in Japan (vs. 322 km/200 miles) 570 km (354 miles) of JC08 range in Japan (vs. 400 km/249 miles)

of JC08 range in Japan (vs. 400 km/249 miles) 160 kW electric motor (up from 110 kW) and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version)

electric motor (up from 110 kW) and (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version) 70 kW (100 kW peak) fast charging using CHAdeMO (vs. less than 50 kW)

15 photos

Comparison of LEAF batteries

Nissan LEAF (40 kWh) battery pack for comparison: