4 M BY MARK KANE

Sales of e+ in Europe are to start in mid-2019

Nissan announced earlier this month that it received more than 3,000 pre-orders for 3.ZERO Limited Edition of the LEAF e+ in Europe, from 5,000 units planned.

According to Ken Ramirez, Nissan Europe’s senior vice president sales and marketing, the first thousand pre-orders were placed in the first day and 3,000 were reached in mid-January, which seems to be just several days after announcing prices.

The interest is so high that Nissan will need to “recalibrate” its expectations – in other words, there will again be a queue of customers waiting for their electric cars. Surprised? We aren’t. This seems to be the case with every new and compelling EVs these days.

“It sold very quickly, and it means we have to recalibrate our total volume expectation for the year,” “It’s not just a battery but also a high specification. The fact it sold so quickly is a good test of the appetite for this market.”

Ken Ramirez also expressed an expectation that the 40 kWh version will remain the best-selling battery option, but he didn’t say what kind of volume the 62 kWh battery version might reach.

The LEAF e+ will be sold in the U.S. under the name of LEAF e-Plus. We’ll be sharing our first drive of this new Nissan in just a couple of days. Stay tuned to see what we think of Nissan’s newest EV.

Source: Autocar