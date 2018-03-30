2 H BY MARK KANE

The Nissan LEAF, with its 40 kWh battery, became the second electric car after the Tesla Model S to complete this grueling challenge.

These two electric cars have completed the difficult Three Peaks Challenge – an extreme test of both electric and human endurance.

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves ascending and descending the three highest peaks of Scotland (Ben Nevis, 1345m), England (Scafell Pike, 978m) and Wales (Snowdon, 1085m), and driving between all three, in just 24 hours.

Because the total distance is 462 miles (744km) of driving and there is limited time for fast charging during 24 hours, it’s pretty demanding for a car like the LEAF (WLTP range stands at 168-miles).

The attempt was performed by two teams comprised pf individuals from Autocar, Chargemaster, Plug In Adventures and Nissan, who needed to reach the three peaks too, walking 23 miles (37km) up and down.

“Nissan’s representative adventurers comprised of climber Gareth Dunsmore (Electric Vehicle Director, Nissan Europe) and driver Chris Ramsey (Director, Plug In Adventures). Gareth took on the 23 miles (37km) of walking – including 3064 metres (10,052ft) of ascending – whilst Chris was responsible for the 462 miles (744km) of driving and scheduled rapid charge stops. Split into two Nissan LEAFs, the teams started at 12pm at Ben Nevis on one of Scotland’s hottest days of the year with temperatures nearing 30-degrees Celsius. Descending the mountain mid-afternoon, the journey continued south to England, the Lake District and Scafell Pike, which was climbed in the very early hours of the morning with ambient temperatures still topping 20-degrees. The morning of the second day brought the teams into Wales and towards their final destination of Snowdonia and the final peak – Snowdon. With the Nissan pairing of Gareth and Chris having gained a respectable lead on the other car, they arrived at Snowdon with just 14% battery charge remaining, but enough time for Gareth to ascend and descend the mountain to re-join the LEAF at 11:40am. They had successfully completed the challenge in a total time of 23 hours and 40 minutes.”

Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle Director, Nissan Europe, commented:

“They say there’s never a bad day out of the office and this was one I’ll certainly never forget. Climbing three mountains in a single day and only using 100% electric power to drive between them is the epitome of a sustainable adventure.”

Chris Ramsey, Plug In Adventures, added: