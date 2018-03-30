Nissan LEAF Is #1 Selling Car In Norway In June & YTD
Norway almost broke its own record for passenger plug-in electric car sales in June.
The nation noted its 3rd best monthly result (within 1% of the previous two records).
In total, 7,973 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered last month (up 32.7%) and that’s more than half of all car registrations nationwide. The market share stands at 50.3% (second best ever result and the third time the figure has been above 50%).
The average share for the first six months of this year stands at nearly 47% and 35,766 registrations translate to average growth of 32.6%.
Here are the details:
- BEVs 3,970 (+0.6%, 25.1% market share) + 1,073 ‘used’ + 171 vans (158 new and 13 used) + 3 FCVs
- PHEVs 4,003 (+94%, 25.3% market share)
As you can see, all-electric car sales didn’t grow much, but everything could change as customers are eager to purchase many new models – Hyundai Kona Electric alone have 7,000 orders while Audi received 3,700 reservations for the e-tron electric SUV from Norway alone in March (by now, that figure could be even more).
In Norway, the best selling model of any type (gas, electric, diesel, etc.) in June and in the first six months of 2018 is the Nissan LEAF. TheJapanese compact hatchback noted 1,152 new registrations last month (7.3% of all) and 5,791 total (7,5% market share).
The LEAF was even able to beat the Volkswagen Golf (ICE, e-Golf BEV and Golf GTE PHEV), which is second for the year.
The BMW i3 is doing well in Norway too with 335 registrations in June and 4,810 YTD (third best-selling model), but the biggest surprise is a strong 4th place for the all-electric SUV Tesla Model X.
Tesla delivered 1,112 cars in June and 4,046 YTD (compared to just 2,360 year ago)
- Tesla Model X: 467 and 1,853 YTD (up 117%)
- Tesla Model S: 645 and 2,193 YTD (up 46%)
The last thing we’ll look at is the progressive death of the diesel cars – just 14.6% share in June compared to more than half of the market five years ago. That says it all. Even the gasoline cars are decreasing significantly and now are below all-electrics (below 24%).
6 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Is #1 Selling Car In Norway In June & YTD"
I am not fluent in Norwegian but it seems you got Model X and Model X backward.
You mean Model X and Model S.
And that despite no Tesla model 3, no Audi e-tron or Jaguar I-Pace. Does anyone dare guess what the market will look like when these begin to reach customers? Then these will be followed by VW Neo, Volvo XC40 and and and… The sun is setting on the ICE.
Looks like Bjorn Nyland might get caught behind some of these new Leafs out on the highway, on his next Nimber Task delivery.
Slow Norwegian Leaf drivers should keep a look out behind them, there may be a Tesla Model X in the rear view mirror, that is getting ready to “Hammer It”!
I assume you have never been driving in Norway. Most of the time you basically follow each other at 80 km/h without any overtaking no matter if you are a Tesla or a Leaf or a Toyota.
Isn’t Optimus back in the service center again? Nearly 100 days in the service center, and 3 times stranded along the side of the road in the last 12months, I think the Leaf’s will be OK… Its like the tortoise and the hare… :)~