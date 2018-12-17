Nissan Launches New LEAF In Thailand

2 H BY MARK KANE

Thailand finally sees a Nissan LEAF

Nissan, as promised one year ago, introduced the Nissan LEAF in Thailand, presenting its flagship EV at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2018.

Interested customers can place a pre-order/reserve the LEAF, which starts from 1,990,000 million Thai baht (over $60,670), but deliveries will start in April 2019.

Thailand is one of several additional markets that joins the initial list of countries where you can buy a LEAF around the world.

“Interested customers can reserve their all-new Nissan LEAF starting today at the cost of 1,990,000 million Thai baht for delivery in April 2019, and will receive a vehicle warranty for 3 years or 100,000 kilometers, an EV system warranty for 5 years or 100,000 km and a battery deterioration warranty for 8 years or 160,000 km. Currently, 33 certified dealers across the kingdom will also offer product information, skilled engineers and aftersales services.”

Antoine Barthes, president, Nissan Thailand said: