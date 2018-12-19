Nissan To Expand Charging Network In Spain
Nissan will support charging infrastructure in Spain
Nissan, together with Easycharge, intends to help a little bit to expand the charging network in Spain, which remains a relatively small market for plug-in cars (below 1% market share).
The plan is to place 100 new charging stations every 150 km (90 miles) on motorways within 18 months, however we are not sure whether those will be AC or DC. DC would obviously make more sense on highways.
Nissan, so far, already installed 117 charging stations in Spain, mostly at its dealerships.
Nissan LEAF sales in the first 10 months reached in Spain 878, which is one of the best results among plug-ins. Renault ZOE is at 891.
Source: WardsAuto
I hope it will not be Chademo-only chargers… Chademo+Combo at least !
Nissan should start by making the chargers in the dealerships available 24/7. At the moment they are only available when the dealership is open and they are usually blocked by ICE cars owned by the dealership
Really true.
That would be the best favor Nissan could do to themselves.
EasyCharge will use CCS, Chademo and Type2
100 highway charging stations in Spain is “helping a little bit”? I’d call it a game-changer…