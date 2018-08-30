Nissan and EVgo Open I-95 Fast Charging ARC

5 H BY MARK KANE

Nissan and EVgo electrified I-95 between Boston and Washington D.C.

Nine stations with a total of 52 fast chargers were installed across I-95 to enable the 500-mile journey from Boston to Washington D.C. The project was conducted by Nissan and EVgo, which expanded its charging network beyond 1,000 fast chargers in total.

The Northeast fast charging corridor “I-95 Fast Charging ARC” currently offers 50 kW DC fast chargers with CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs, but stations were pre-wired for higher charging outputs to allow easy upgrading to 150 kW fast chargers in the future. At least four chargers are available at each station.

“Nissan remains the global leader in EV sales, and its “Infrastructure for All” initiative has played a crucial role in the development of the I-95 Fast Charging ARC. As part of this inclusivity initiative, all charging stations feature both CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) fast charging outlets providing access to all EVs available today with fast charging capability. Owners of Nissan LEAFs can charge their vehicles up to 80 percent in only 30 to 40 minutes when using one of the DC outlets. As part of Nissan’s “No Charge to Charge” program**, owners of Nissan LEAF models can charge their vehicle for up to 30 minutes complimentary charging at any participating DC fast-charge station. LEAF owners are eligible for this program for two years following their time of vehicle purchase. “No Charge to Charge” covers 55 markets nationwide, making it accessible to 93 percent of LEAF sales. Additionally, Nissan has spent over $60 million on EV infrastructure, resulting in the average LEAF driver being within 10 minutes’drive to a fast charge site. The I-95 Fast Charging ARC is the newest addition to EVgo’s charging network that includes more than 1000 fast charging stations spanning 34 states.”

Cathy Zoi, the CEO of EVgo said:

“EVgo and Nissan’s I-95 Fast Charging ARC is designed to make fast charging easy and convenient for EV drivers from Boston to Washington D.C. Because we own our fast charging stations, EVgo drivers can rely on us to offer exceptional service from coast to coast. We applaud Nissan’s historic leadership in infrastructure investment in partnership with EVgo, affording drivers the opportunity to rely on the I-95 Fast Charging ARC today.”

Brian Maragno, director, EV sales and marketing, Nissan North America, Inc. said: