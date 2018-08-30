Nissan and EVgo Open I-95 Fast Charging ARC

“Nissan remains the global leader in EV sales, and its “Infrastructure for All” initiative has played a crucial role in the development of the I-95 Fast Charging ARC. As part of this inclusivity initiative, all charging stations feature both CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) fast charging outlets providing access to all EVs available today with fast charging capability. Owners of Nissan LEAFs can charge their vehicles up to 80 percent in only 30 to 40 minutes when using one of the DC outlets.
As part of Nissan’s “No Charge to Charge” program**, owners of Nissan LEAF models can charge their vehicle for up to 30 minutes complimentary charging at any participating DC fast-charge station. LEAF owners are eligible for this program for two years following their time of vehicle purchase.
“No Charge to Charge” covers 55 markets nationwide, making it accessible to 93 percent of LEAF sales. Additionally, Nissan has spent over $60 million on EV infrastructure, resulting in the average LEAF driver being within 10 minutes’drive to a fast charge site.
The I-95 Fast Charging ARC is the newest addition to EVgo’s charging network that includes more than 1000 fast charging stations spanning 34 states.”
Nissan and EVgo electrified I-95 between Boston and Washington D.C.
Nine stations with a total of 52 fast chargers were installed across I-95 to enable the 500-mile journey from Boston to Washington D.C. The project was conducted by Nissan and EVgo, which expanded its charging network beyond 1,000 fast chargers in total.
The Northeast fast charging corridor “I-95 Fast Charging ARC” currently offers 50 kW DC fast chargers with CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs, but stations were pre-wired for higher charging outputs to allow easy upgrading to 150 kW fast chargers in the future. At least four chargers are available at each station.
Cathy Zoi, the CEO of EVgo said:
“EVgo and Nissan’s I-95 Fast Charging ARC is designed to make fast charging easy and convenient for EV drivers from Boston to Washington D.C. Because we own our fast charging stations, EVgo drivers can rely on us to offer exceptional service from coast to coast. We applaud Nissan’s historic leadership in infrastructure investment in partnership with EVgo, affording drivers the opportunity to rely on the I-95 Fast Charging ARC today.”
Brian Maragno, director, EV sales and marketing, Nissan North America, Inc. said:
“We’re excited to continue pioneering the development of electric vehicle infrastructure with the opening of our second charging `corridor’project in the U.S. This charging route along one of the most heavily populated areas of the country further demonstrates our commitment to the mass implementation and future development of easily accessible EV technology and will foster EV travel up and down the Northeastern coast of the United States.”
11 Comments on "Nissan and EVgo Open I-95 Fast Charging ARC"
I made a trip last July from MD to CT driving up I-95. There were exactly 1 set of fast chargers available for each direction (North/South, colocated at Supercharger sites on the NJTP) to enable my journey. Good to see that there are now several more fast charging locations on the route now.
From article Nissan said: “Nissan remains the global leader in EV sales…”
“remains”?
yes, remains. For now. Note that it says “global”. They’ve been the leader pretty much since they introduced the Leaf, although the Model 3 will change that shortly.
This is a great start! I’m glad to see Nissan and EVGo teaming up like this. Nissan and EVGo also installed a bunch of single units throughout New England. I’d really like to see more of the 4+ stall locations, and preferably at 150kW.
I really wish they would stop installing the lame “50 kW/100A” fast charging stations that can’t actually charge any EV anywhere near 50 kW. Give me 150 kW stations please.
Agreed, 50kW, even when you can actually get 50kW, is too slow for charging on a trip and not suitable for charging overnight so pretty much not what people need.
Me too. 100A maxes out at 37kW on my Bolt. Fortunately most of the EVGo’s in New England are actually 125A. That 25% boost in charging speed can make a huge difference!
I-95 in the northeast corridor has had good fast charging coverage for ages. I want to see when I-80 between Nevada and Wyoming becomes covered so coast-to-coast trips become possible.
Electrify America will cover I-80 from coast to coast by next summer. I doubt EVGo has plans to do so in the near future. EVGo has to actually worry about being profitable, not just paying off a fine!
I like “infrastructure for all”. Using a standard connector gives access to EV drivers regardless of what make they drive.
Agreed. And of all of those investing in infrastructure, there is only one who is building a proprietary network rather than “infrastructure for all” in 2018.